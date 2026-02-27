SETH WADLEY AUTO GROUP JOINS ELITE MOTORSPORTS

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (Feb. 27, 2026) – Elite Motorsports is proud to announce Seth Wadley Auto Family, Oklahoma’s premier stop for a diverse selection of new and used vehicles, as a new partner heading into the 2026 Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series season.

As part of this relationship, Seth Wadley Auto Family, which operates 9 dealership locations across Oklahoma, has outfitted Elite Motorsports with the Ford Super Duty F-350 Dually that will haul The Official Line – the Tony Stewart Racing / Elite Motorsports merchandise trailer, to all 20 NHRA national events. The team is also equipped with a Dodge Durango GT Blacktop AWD HEMI V8 supported through Seth Wadley Auto Family, to serve as the tow vehicle for the R+L Carriers Top Fuel dragster driven by Tony Stewart.

Adding to the partnership’s strength, Royce Lee Freeman, brother of Elite Motorsports President Richard Freeman, will serve as the on‑site liaison for Seth Wadley Auto Family at NHRA events, supporting partner relations, customer engagement, and trackside coordination throughout the season.

“I’ve been a customer at Seth Wadley Auto Group for a lot of years now. I won’t shop for a vehicle anywhere else. Their customer service is top-of-the-line and I know it’s not just for me but for anyone who steps into one of their dealerships or searches online. Anytime I have someone, my family, an employee, a partner, and they come to me asking where they should car shop, the answer is always Seth Wadley Auto Family,” said Richard Freeman, President of Elite Motorsports. “I’m excited to show Seth and his company the opportunities that NHRA presents for them to make connections and ultimately make sales. My brother, Royce, he’ll be a big part of helping to make that happen. He’s a sales guy through and through and he’s been around Seth as long as I have. We know their business and we know we can help to keep it growing.”

“We’re excited to have an official partnership with Richard and the Elite Motorsports team. We’ve been friends of Richard’s and done business with him for a lot of years. Jumping on board as they expand into yet another class of drag racing just feels natural. Their needs are growing, their contacts are growing and if we can be part of helping fulfill Elite and the rest of the team’s partners transportation needs, we’re going to do it,” said Seth Wadley. “Having Royce Lee, someone who knows sales, knows our business and knows Elite inside and out, as our point person at the track every weekend is going to be a game changer. Having him answer questions for potential customers, entertain guests in hospitality and help bridge the gap between the track and the showroom is going to be key. We’re excited to see what this year brings.”

The 2026 Mission Food NHRA Drag Racing Series season, the 75th Anniversary for the NHRA, begins March 6-8 with the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway in Florida.

The Seth Wadley Auto Family services central Oklahoma and the greater Oklahoma City metro, with dealerships in Pauls Valley, Ada, Perry and Purcell. For more information, go to SethWadley.com.