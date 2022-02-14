Biffle joins NY Racing for Daytona 500 bid

NY Racing will attempt to compete in this year’s 64th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway with former NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle selected to drive the team’s single-car entry throughout Daytona Speedweeks.

The 52-year-old veteran from Vancouver, Washington, will be piloting the No. 44 NY Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with sponsorship support from Grambling State University and HBCU League Pass Plus. Veteran Jay Guy will be serving as Biffle’s crew chief as the team will be fielding cars built from Richard Childress Racing and powered by Hendrick Motorsports engines.

Should he qualify for the 500 with NY Racing that enters Daytona Speedweeks without a charter nor a guaranteed starting spot, Biffle will make his first NASCAR Cup Series start since the 2016 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, which also marks his last full-time Cup and Daytona 500 campaigns to date. It will also mark his first NASCAR national touring series start since competing in the Camping World Truck Series event at Darlington Raceway with GMS Racing in September 2020.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to drive the Next Gen car and help NY Racing make its entry into the 2022 season,” Biffle announced in a team release. “I’ve always said since the day I stepped away from full-time competition that I would return under the right circumstances.”

Since making his debut at Auto Club Speedway in April 2002 through his last scheduled start at Homestead in November 2016, Biffle has made a total of 510 starts in NASCAR’s premier series (504 with Roush Fenway Racing, four with Andy Petree Racing, and two with Petty Enterprises). During this span, he has achieved 19 career victories (all with RFR) with his last occurring at Michigan International Speedway in June 2013. He has also achieved 13 Cup career poles, 92 top-five results, 175 top-10 results, 5,844 laps led, an average-finishing result of 16.6 and seven Playoff appearances with a best points result of second place in 2005.

Biffle is a former champion of the Camping World Truck Series (2000) and Xfinity Series (2002). In 244 Xfinity career starts, he has achieved 20 victories, 14 poles, 93 top-five results and 149 top-10 results with his final victory occurring at Phoenix Raceway with Roush Fenway Racing in April 2009. In 83 Truck career starts, he has achieved 17 victories, 12 poles, 43 top-five results and 55 top-10 results with his final victory occurring at Texas Motor Speedway in a one-race deal with Kyle Busch Motorsports in June 2019.

Biffle has also made 14 consecutive starts in the Daytona 500 (2003-2016) with his best on-track result being third place twice in 2010 and 2012. While he has yet to achieve his first 500 victory, he is a former winner at Daytona International Speedway after winning in July 2003, where he notched his first win in the Cup Series.

“Urban Edge Network, Inc., is excited to announce our relationship with black owned NY Racing,” Todd F. Brown, CEO of Urban Edge Network, Inc., said. “John is an alumni of Grambling State University. We’re excited to bring our HBCU audience across 101 campuses into the NASCAR arena virtually and physically. We know that our fan base supports sports that reflect and invite blacks into the experience. We’re looking forward to branding and partnering with Fortune 500 companies to support this fully black owned team as they’ve supported other NASCAR teams in the past.”

Biffle’s 2022 Daytona 500 bid with NY Racing will commence on Tuesday, February 15, for a pair of practice sessions (the first at 5:05 p.m. ET on FS1 and the second at 6:35 p.m. ET on FS1) followed by the Daytona 500 pole qualifying session on Wednesday, February 16 (8:05 p.m. ET on FS1), and the Bluegreen Vacations Duels on Thursday, February 17 (Duel 1 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1 and Duel 2 at 8:45 p.m. ET on FS1). The 64th running of the Daytona 500 is scheduled to occur on Sunday, February 20, at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.