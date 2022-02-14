Kaulig Racing Welcomes New Partner for 64th-Annual Daytona 500

Daniel Hemric to Drive the No. 16 Heritage Pool Supply Group, Inc. Camaro ZL1 in NASCAR Cup Series Season Opener

LEXINGTON, N.C. (February 14, 2022) – Kaulig Racing will make a splash with new partner, Heritage Pool Supply Group, Inc. (Heritage) on board the No. 16 Camaro ZL1, driven by Daniel Hemric for the 64th-annual Daytona 500.

Heritage, a division of SRS Distribution (SRS), is one of the nation’s leading family of independent pool and supply distributors. Brand new to the pool and spa industry, Heritage has quickly become the nation’s 2nd largest and fastest growing distributors of pool products.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kaulig Racing and Daniel Hemric for our inaugural foray into the NASCAR experience at the Daytona 500,” said Dan Tinker, SRS president and CEO. “Heritage Pool Supply Group is a young, hard charging, and fast-paced company which represents the very best family of independent companies in the Pool and Spa Supply Industry. Our teammates and customers are all proud to be rooting on the No. 16 car this week!”

Diving right into the world of NASCAR, Heritage will act as the primary partner on the No. 16 Camaro ZL1 for NASCAR’s pinnacle event, the Daytona 500, as well as an associate partner on Hemric’s No. 11 Chevrolet for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming Heritage Pool Supply Group to our Kaulig Racing Family for the biggest race in NASCAR!” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “Kaulig Racing is continuing to grow, and with that, comes new and exciting partnerships with amazing organizations that have only attributed to our success.”

Kaulig Racing announced earlier this year that Hemric, along with a full season in the NXS, will make eight starts in the team’s second NCS car. The 2022 Daytona 500 will mark the reigning NXS champion’s first NCS start since the 2019 season.

“This is an exciting week for me to be making my return to the NASCAR Cup Series and to be welcoming a new partner into the series,” said Hemric. “It shows the excitement and growth of our sport, as well as the positive direction it’s heading in. I’m looking forward to starting this new chapter in the NextGen car with Heritage and Kaulig Racing.”

The 64th-annual Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET with coverage on FOX.



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Heritage Pool Supply Group

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in McKinney, TX, Heritage Pool Supply Group has grown to become one of the largest and fastest growing pool supply distributors in the United States. Since our inception, we have established a differentiated growth strategy and entrepreneurial culture that is focused on serving our customers, partnering with our suppliers, and attracting the industry’s best talent. We currently operate under a family of 17 distinct local brands encompassing more than 91 locations across 23 states. Heritage Pool Supply Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of SRS Distribution Inc., a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. and Berkshire Partners LLC., and one of the largest and fastest-growing privately held wholesale distributors in the United States. For more information, visit www.heritagepoolsupplygroup.com.