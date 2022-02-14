Motorcycle Gear for the Race Track

Racers go through hours of dedicated and focused practice sessions before going into the big day since, for racers, practice indeed makes you the faster motorcycle on the track. Besides these long practice hours, racers also ensure they have the best motorcycle in the field in terms of speed, durability, and the like.

However, most racers do not remember that choosing motorcycle gear that works is just as vital as selecting a motorbike that could give you the best chances of winning. Especially for a race that requires speed and thus, warrants all counts of danger, high-quality motorcycle safety apparel can be the difference between waking up in the emergency room or walking away from a collision.

Investing in high-quality motorcycle gear is also investing in your safety. Moreover, these can also aid you in winning, as they can give you a more efficient ride. Here are some essential motorcycle gear you need for the race track:

Full-Body Race Suit

The ultimate trademark of racers is their full-body racing suit. They give you the racer vibes and make you look fabulous on the track. But other than providing the watchers some mesmerizing visual appeal for their viewing experience, they also provide racers the safety they need.

A racing suit is essential for protection against falls or accidents and provides an ideal racetrack performance. These suits are made up of rigid, specialist textiles like cow and kangaroo leather and Kevlar to guard the skin against scraping slips and strong bruising friction.

Some also come with materials that are especially for protection from heavy impacts. Racing suits also have two-piece types. On track days, racers may wear two-piece suits, depending on their preference. Some race organizations permit them, although most require a full one-piece suit.

Gloves

Gloves are not only the cherry-on-top piece to complete the ultimate racer look. Like full-body racing suits, racers also wear them for many reasons.

Motorcycle gauntlets and gloves shield the rider’s wrists, palms, and fingers from the cool breezy wind while riding and abrasions from any sudden falls or slips. Depending on the glove of your choice, some are watertight, weatherproof, or offer added security.

Racing gloves, in particular, feature pre-curved fingers and extra armor panels placed into the knuckles and joints. These panels allow for efficient sliding to increase the winning chances.

Racing boots

In addition to the mentioned full-body wear, racing boots are also essential before going into the race track. Designers intentionally designed racing boots for racers who ride motorbikes on the hard pavement like a typical racing track surface.

These boots are usually between 10 and 14 inches tall, shielding the foot and the lower leg from any untoward abrasions. They are also built from leather, metal, plastic, and manufactured composite materials to make a form-fitting but comfortable boot, perfect for riding sessions.

As racing requires high motorcycle speeds, there is a heightened risk of accidents. Thus, racing boots often have more armored protection than other fashionable boots. Typical protective locations include the shin, instep, ankle, heel, and toes. These regions are often vulnerable to scraping on the rough pavement. Hence, designers provided additional pads to guard these locations.

The ideal racing boot provides the essential impact and abrasion protection while retaining outstanding single-axis flexibility at the ankle between the boot lower and the shaft. The flexibility features are for shifting and braking to provide racers with efficient and excellent racing performance.

Indeed, racing is quite an enjoyment. The desire to win can pump up your veins. The speed and the cheers can undoubtedly give you that momentary adrenaline rush and serotonin boost. However, despite all these joys, remembering your safety is crucial. Thus, remember to invest in high-quality gear like the Pandomoto motorcycle riding gear to save you from taking an unwanted visit to the emergency room.