2017 Mustang GT | Customer Spotlight

AmericanMuscle’s New Video Features a Super Clean Build

PAOLI, Pa. (February 14th, 2022) – AmericanMuscle (AM) is back with another episode in its “Customer Builds” YouTube series. The new video highlights a supercharged and tuned 2017 Mustang GT. Host Justin Dugan connects virtually with the owner, Lucas T. to dig deeper into his modifications and help viewers visualize the possibilities for their own ride at home. The video complements the dedicated build page on AM’s website which lists a complete breakdown of all the upgrades along with extra images and product details.

“One of the first “Customer Build” interviews I’ve done was with a guy named Lee from Jersey who had a black

car with blue accents… Yours is…that car on steroids.” says Justin. With that, Justin dives in to find out more about Lucas’ bumper mods. Taking his cues from retro builds, Lucas installed a customized MP Concepts Bumper adding that the fitment was “spot on.” Other key upgrades include an Edelbrock Supercharger Kit, an aluminum driveshaft, and Ford Performance Half Shaft Kit, custom powder-coated Shelby Super Snake Style wheels, an MMD Decklid Panel, and smoked taillight covers. Justin and Lucas spend time talking about his MBRP Exhaust before moving on to future mods and the name Lucas has chosen for his ride.

AM’s customer spotlight series connects customers from all over the country to share upgrade inspiration and ideas in a format that’s easy to digest. Lucas’ 2017 GT has been thoroughly researched and executed and the results speak for themselves.

For a complete breakdown of Lucas’ modifications, viewers can check out his build page on americanmuscle.com. AM’s YouTube series will continue to feature ambitious builds from customers across the USA.



View it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/profiles/153270

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanMuscle

Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Mustang parts providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger in 2018 and Charger in 2020, AmericanMuscle provides the most sought-after parts, accessories, and fast shipping. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to supporting the Mustang, Challenger and Charger communities with the highest level of customer service. Please visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.