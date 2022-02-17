Majestic Steel and Kaulig Racing Establish 2022 Season Partnership

Daytona Beach, Fla. (February 17, 2022) – Majestic Steel USA, Inc. (“Majestic”), a leading steel service center, has announced a new partnership with Kaulig Racing.

Beginning at the 64th running of the Daytona 500, Majestic Steel will be an associate partner of the No. 16 Chevy Camaro ZL1 for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to partner with Kaulig Racing. We view NASCAR as one of America’s greatest sports and racing doesn’t happen without steel,” said Todd Leebow, CEO and President of Majestic. “The future of Majestic and Kaulig Racing is more than just a sponsorship but a commitment to innovation, sustainability and our customers,” continued Leebow. “Kaulig’s early success as a winning team aligns with Majestic’s culture of teamwork and our mantra of Keep Building. Let’s go win some races!”

Kaulig Racing enters its first, full-time NCS season with two charters as an organization. The No. 16 Camaro ZL1 will have a rotation of three drivers throughout the season, starting with reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Champion Daniel Hemric, as well as 15 races with AJ Allmendinger and 14 races with Noah Gragson.

“Majestic Steel coming on board at Kaulig Racing is huge”, said Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice. “Building a strong partnership together is going to be monumental for our growth on and off track. We really identified with Majestic’s principles of innovation and disruption, they’re what our team works to bring to the track every day.”

The most prestigious race on the NASCAR schedule, and the 2022 NCS season opener, will take place on Sunday, February 20 at 2:30 p.m. of FOX.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Majestic Steel USA

Majestic Steel USA, founded in 1979 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a privately held and family-owned distributor and processor of flat-rolled steel. Majestic serves its customers in manufacturing, construction, and distribution from its network of locations throughout North America. Majestic is a leader in the domestic steel industry with a vision of innovation. Majestic believes steel is critical to American industry and the economy and continues to supply quality products and the best customer experience.

For more information on Majestic, visit www.majesticsteel.com.