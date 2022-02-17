Sarah Faith, Goodyear’s ‘From Garage to Glory’ Winner, to Perform National Anthem for Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300

All Entertainment and Honorary Officials Announced for Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 17, 2022) – Artist-songwriter Sarah Faith, winner of last year’s ‘From Garage to Glory’ contest, presented by The Goodyear & Tire Rubber Company, will perform the National Anthem as part of pre-race ceremonies for Saturday’s (Feb. 19) Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300, which takes the green flag at 5:00 p.m. ET, will be part of a Saturday doubleheader as earlier in the day the Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire for the ARCA Menards Series (1:30 p.m. ET) gets underway at noon. For tickets to Saturday’s action, as well as all events part of Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth, log onto www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. The week culminates with the 64th running of the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Faith was one of 2,000 entries from the Goodyear ‘From Garage to Glory’ contest, and she was chosen as the winner from a fan vote. Faith, the Michigan-born Nashvillian, builds her music catalog and sound around her life’s experiences. As an Indie Alternative/Americana artist, Faith has been strongly influenced by a diverse musical background including classic rock, alternative and country music. Her warm, soulful voice brings fans songs written about close-to-the-heart stories with a distinct kind of vulnerability and realness. To learn more about Faith, log onto www.sarahfaithmusic.com or follow her on social channels that include: IG @sarahfaith_music, FB @sarahfaithmusic, Twitter @thesarahfaith and TikTok @sarahfaithmusic.

Faith will be among a host of incredible entertainers and honorary officials during Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth, which are listed below:

Honorary Officials/Entertainment – DAYTONA 500 (Sunday, Feb. 20)

Grand Marshal: Charles Woodson, FOX Sports Analyst, Football Hall of Famer, Super Bowl Champ and Heisman Trophy Winner

Honorary Starter: Lachlan Murdoch, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Fox Corporation

God Bless America: Forest Lake Education Center Choir

National Anthem: Trace Adkins, Country Music Icon

Invocation: Farzad Nourian, Chaplain – AdventHealth Central Florida

Presentation of Colors: Robertsdale High School JROTC

Pre-Race Concert: Luke Combs, Multi-platinum, ACM, CMA, CMT and Billboard Music Award-winning artist

Entertainment: Entertainment: Drew Parker, Max Impact Band, Windermere High School, Fort Pierce High School, Ardmore High School & Upper St. Claire High School

Honorary Officials/Entertainment – Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (Saturday, Feb. 19)

Grand Marshal: Marty Smith, Florida Cattleman and Past President, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

Honorary Starter: Todd Wilkinson, South Dakota Cattleman and President-Elect, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

National Anthem: Sarah Faith, Artist-Songwriter Sarah Faith, winner of last year’s ‘From Garage to Glory’ contest, presented by The Goodyear & Tire Rubber Company

God Bless America: First Baptist Church of Port Orange

Invocation: Rory Carey, Pastor, Daytona Christian Center

Presentation of Colors: Keystone Heights High School JROTC

Honorary Officials/Entertainment – Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire (Feb. 19)

Grand Marshal: Greg Cozzo, Lucas Oil Event Coordinator

Honorary Starter: Bill Moody, TPH Holdings HD

National Anthem: Melissa Trumble, Palm Coast, FL

Invocation: Ronnie Barton, Former Pastor, First Baptist Church of South Daytona

Presentation of Colors: Interlachen High School

Honorary Officials/Entertainment – NEXTera Energy 250 (Friday, Feb. 18)

Grand Marshal: Mike Spoor, Vice President, Florida Power & Light

Honorary Starter: Rex Noble, Sr. Director, Florida Power & Light Energy Services

Pledge of Allegiance: Cub Scout Pack 507, Lake Mary, FL

National Anthem: Galaxy Middle School

Invocation: Scott Menez, Teaching Pastor, Riverbend Community Church in Ormond Beach

Presentation of Colors: Keystone Heights High School JROTC

Entertainment: DJ EL Performance

Honorary Officials/Entertainment – Bluegreen Duel (Friday, Feb. 17)

Grand Marshal: EVP, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Dusty Tonkin

Honorary Starter: SVP, National Marketing & OPC, Jason Sabo

God Bless America: Lake Minneola High School

National Anthem: Allen D. Nease High School

Invocation: Chaplain Mackenson “Mack” Vendome

Presentation of Colors: Baldwin Middle-High School JROTC

