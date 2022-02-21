What Are Some Common Features of a Great Motorcycle Helmet Design?

A helmet is an essential piece of motorcycle safety equipment in more aspects than just one. We understand that buying a motorbike helmet seems to be challenging.

They are available in various styles, colors, and designs and are specially designed to meet your needs and demands. It is time to change your helmet with innovation, style, and security, pushing the limits of helmet design. It is okay if you have a small budget; a helmet will suit your needs and style.

If you are looking for inspiration, you can check out the samurai motorcycle helmet to get a general idea about the trends these days. Here are some of the features that all the fine helmets share.

A Good Helmet Ventilation System

Proper ventilation throughout the helmet is critical when it is about comfort. Especially when you are riding in hot weather, the air keeps you cool and guarantees that your helmet stays fresh. Check for intake and outlet vents that can be readily closed or opened with gloved hands on the helmet’s back, side, and top.

A decent ventilation system allows the air to circulate directly onto your head or face and can shut off the airflow (which comes in handy in winters). The ventilation system around your chin is also helpful since they keep the helmet from fogging up.

Reflective Material

Some helmets come with pre-cut reflecting stickers that you can install yourself. When using headlights in poor light or at night, these stickers boost visibility to the other vehicles. It improves safety, especially while riding a bike in the dark.

Since your helmet is the tallest structure on the motorcycle when it moves, this can be visible over most windshields, so adding some reflectors there can help you see better. If your motorcycle helmet doesn’t come with this accessory, you can also find reflective tape in various hues and thicknesses at any home improvement store. Most of the good helmets do come with this feature, though.

Breath Deflector

If you frequently travel in cooler weather that causes the face shield to fog up while wearing full-face helmets, a breath diverter situated in your helmet’s chin bar might be a terrific option. They also keep your face warm, so that is also a plus.

Many helmets come with them as a detachable option, so keep an eye out for them when you are shopping for helmets. The majority are kept in place by buckles and are simple to install.

Sun Visor

Shorter duck-bill sunlight visors that could be snapped off and on the helmets were standard on-street bicycle helmets earlier –an alternative that is now only offered on expedition-style helmets.

When you are riding your bike in the late afternoon, covering your eyes using your hand can be risky. A nonadhesive window film or a tape sunshade may also be used to make a quick sun visor. If you use tape, be careful not to overdo it because it limits your vision. You can go for a tinted, translucent, and clinging vinyl window covering that works incredibly well without restricting the field of vision. Many helmets come with shields that may be retracted.

The Ejectable Helmet Removal System

It’s a reasonably recent answer to an issue that dates back to the invention of the helmet. Helmets, if appropriately fitted, are relatively tight and therefore can be challenging to remove in the case of accidents.

When the rescuers must detach a helmet from a motorcyclist who’s been in an accident, this feature plays a vital role. Applying the force required to remove a helmet may exacerbate a neck injury. The eject technology reduces this risk by propelling it off the head using airbags inside the helmet. Safety features in helmets are essential, and they have saved countless lives, so never compromise on that.

Quick Release Buckles

If you do not enjoy fiddling with a standard helmet’s fastening system’s antiquated double-D hook fasteners, this is a feature you need. This is one of the features that are high in demand because it is very convenient and not frustrating at all. As a response, practically all helmet manufacturers started making helmets that come with easy-release buckles.

Most of the quick-release features can be popped open even with your gloves on, making it a lot faster and more efficient to use when unthreading or threading your retention strap through the D-rings.

Conclusion

Shopping for a helmet can be pretty daunting, especially if you are a first-timer. Still, over some time, the safety and comfort features of the helmets have improved, and pretty much everything is customizable. Safety comes before anything else. There are also much fancier features that might not be common such as communication gear, but if you are looking to up your helmet game, then this is something you might want to look into.