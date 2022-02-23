Monster Energy to Sponsor 81st Annual Bike Week at DAYTONA!

Tickets Start at $45 for 52nd Running of DAYTONA Supercross and $35 for DAYTONA 200

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 23, 2022) – When thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts visit Daytona Beach for Bike Week in March, they will experience some added excitement and action as Monster Energy will be a major part of a host of the events that will make up the 81st Annual Bike Week At DAYTONA Presented By Monster Energy, March 4-12.

“Monster Energy is very excited to be part of this year’s Bike Week with Daytona International Speedway,” said Dave Gowland, VP – Motorsports for Monster Energy. “Two major components to Monster Energy are racing and lifestyle, which is a part of the DNA of Monster. It is only fitting for Monster to spend and invest in, if not the largest, the Best Bike week this country has to offer. We’re ready for Bike Week At DAYTONA Presented By Monster Energy.”

Monster is bringing the action with a week full of excitement. Plans are to have a host of Monster Athletes on hand and host autograph sessions, including Off-Road and Dakar Champion Casey Currie with his Drift Jeep and Keith Sayers (FMX) as well as the Harley Unknown Industries stunt riders. Also, scheduled to be on hand will be FMX stars’ Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg, Axell Hodges, Blake “Bilko” Williams, Taka Higashino and Vicki Golden. Timing for these sessions are TBD.

In addition, there will be numerous Monster entertainment demonstrations, one that will feature daily QuarterPipe High Air demos featuring the biggest names of the X Games, along with two FREE concerts – Face To Face on Wednesday (March 9) and Steel Panther on Friday (March 11). Both concerts, which will be held in Lot 4 outside the Turn 4 tunnel entrance, are brought to you by Monster Energy. Please note: Event and appearance schedule subject to change.

The tradition-rich 81st Annual Bike Week At DAYTONA Presented By Monster Energy will feature DAYTONA Supercross and the DAYTONA 200. Tickets are on sale now for both anticipated events.

DAYTONA Supercross

The 52nd running of DAYTONA Supercross, the most demanding course of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season – and the only AMA Supercross event in the state of Florida in 2022, is set for Saturday, March 5. The 80th running of the DAYTONA 200, hosted by MotoAmerica, home of AMA Superbike and North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, will take place a week later on Saturday, March 12 at the World Center of Racing.

DAYTONA Supercross is the longest continuous Supercross race in America dating back to 1971 and features the best riders in the world. It could also be one of epic, historic proportions. Eli Tomac will go for a record sixth victory that would take him out of a tie with the Greatest of All Time, Ricky Carmichael, with five DAYTONA Supercross titles. Tomac has won the last three (2019, ‘20, ‘21) and five out of the last six (2016, ‘17). For the 15th straight year, Carmichael will lend his signature design to the most grueling Supercross course on the circuit.

Advanced general admission frontstretch seating for DAYTONA Supercross is just $45.00. Kids 6-12 are $15 and ages 5 and under are free in general admission areas. Trackside Access, which allows fans to view the race while standing on the frontstretch of the 2.5-mile tri-oval, is available for an additional $20 and gets fans closer to the action that anywhere else on the Supercross circuit; kids 5 and under are free. Access to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross pits is free during the day for all ticket holders.

Hospitality packages, including the Rolex 24 Lounge ($265.00), President’s Row and Loge Boxes are on sale. Infield car parking is available in advance for $10. Two “Track Walks” will take place on Saturday from 3-3:10 p.m. and 5:15-5:25 pm., and can be purchased for just $75.00 (must be accompanied by a race ticket).

DAYTONA 200

The DAYTONA 200, which features the incredible machines on both the high banks of Daytona International Speedway as well as the infield road course, has tickets starting at $35 for frontstretch seating only and $45 for fronstretch seating coupled with infield access, which includes garages and UNOH Fanzone. Parking is also available for $20 in advance.

The DAYTONA 200 will feature new rules based off the proposed 2022 World Supersport Technical rules, which take into consideration several performance related items that establish benchmarks for balancing a wide variety of middleweight performance machines. The DAYTONA 200 will not be included as part of the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship, leaving the opportunity open for the best riders from around the world to compete for the minimum $175,000 in purse and contingency that will be offered.

In addition to the DAYTONA 200, the MotoAmerica weekend at Daytona International Speedway will be the opening round of the 2022 MotoAmerica King Of The Baggers Championship, marking the first time Baggers will race on the high banks of a Superspeedway with speeds expected to exceed 160 mph, and also the first round of the Twins Cup Championship.

Also a part of the excitement of DAYTONA 200 weekend is the Dunlop M4 Suzuki Two-Seat Superbike program where fans fan take a ride around Daytona International Speedway with a professional superbike racer at speeds up to 150 mph! All proceeds from the Dunlop M4 Suzuki Two-Seat Superbike program are donated to the Roadracing World Action Fund, a 501(c)(3) non-profit focusing on improving racetrack safety through the deployment of soft barriers. Fans must be 18 years old to ride. Price is $500 person and includes weekend general admission and a weekend parking pass.

A host of Bike Week At DAYTONA Presented By Monster Energy camping packages to take in both event weekends are also available where families can make Daytona their home for a week. All ticket and parking options can be found at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. In addition, fans and visitors can enjoy the Bike Week Motorcycle Marketplace at Daytona International Speedway available. The area’s largest motorcycle marketplace will feature the nation’s top motorcycle parts, apparel vendors and much more.

Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest speedway news. For information on all events, visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it’s the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

About Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsports facility and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal’s prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of The Great American Race – the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention – as well as the largest audience in motorsports – the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as The World Center of Racing, boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. In addition to at least nine major event weekends, the Speedway grounds are also used extensively for events that include concerts, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training.