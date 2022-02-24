The Best Cars James Bond Ever Rolled Up to a Casino With

The James Bond franchise is many things to many people. To us, though, two things pop into our minds when we hear that famous name – cars and casinos.

The James Bond car is an institution among both gearheads and cinephiles, and there’s no point debating that. However, a high-stakes game of baccarat and a glass of dry martini are not far behind.

The two images of the bustling casino floor and the best, most glamorous cars in the world are essential to agent 007’s suave image. It’s how we would choose to depict our own James Bond fantasy, at least. Well – in our version we would play online blackjack and drive Japanese tuners instead of British coupés, but that’s a matter of personal preference.

Today, we’ll set these two James Bond staples side by side. Let’s take a look back at some neck-turning vehicles Bond used to get to his favorite casinos.

Dr. No – Sunbeam Alpine Series II

Dr. No was a first in many regards. It was the first Bond movie ever, and one of the opening scenes takes place at the Le Circle Casino in London. It’s also the first time we see those magic words – “Bond. James Bond.” Uttered while playing Chermin de Fer – a precursor to the Agent’s well-recorded love of baccarat.

The Bond Car wasn’t as much of a staple in the first film, obviously. As a result, we don’t really see James get to the casino in the Sunbeam Alpine. That part is implied. But the car’s very appearance sparked many trends that would follow the series for more than half a century.

The Alpine Series II is an English-made two-seater coupé. The first of its kind ever to appear alongside James Bond. If that doesn’t tell you anything, you haven’t seen many films in this franchise. Or you just haven’t been paying attention to the cars.

To be frank, choosing the Sunbeam largely came down to the limited resources available on-set in 1962. But it clearly set the stage for the Aston Martins to come, so it’s a landmark in is own right.

GoldenEye – Aston Martin DB5

We started with the first one, now we’ll move to the arguably “best” one. The DB5 is in many ways the quintessential James Bond car. It’s a sporty yet luxurious English two-seater, filled to the brim with gadgets of all sorts. In short, the Aston Martin DB5 is not a James Bond car. It’s the James Bond car.

It’s also largely thanks to the film series that the Aston Martin DB series became so recognizable. Even in this prestigious line, the DB5 holds a special place. For instance, in 2021 Aston Martin released a toy version of it, complete with gadgets and smokescreen launchers! Few things in recent memory have made us question our own adulthood as much as this.

Obviously, the DB5 appeared as the James Bond car in several films, including Goldfinger, Tomorrow Never Dies, Casino Royale, and even Skyfall. However, in 1995’s GoldenEye, Pierce Brosnan rolls up in it to the mecca of all casino-lovers: the Monte Carlo Casino. The scene is as iconic as the cars in it – it also notably features an appearance of the Ferrari F335.

Diamonds are Forever – Ford Mustang Mach 1

Another great example of why this list of James Bond casino cars exists in the first place. Diamonds are Forever is set in Las Vegas, the world capital of gambling. In it, Mr. Bond and Tiffany Case drive around in a hot red 1971 Mustang Mach 1.

Now, putting Bond in an American muscle car was a bit unusual at the time, and it still is. But the core idea behind Diamonds are Forever is essential “007 hits the US.” Instead of the palaces of Monaco, he’s roaming around the neon-clad streets of Las Vegas. And instead of the more reserved Aston Martin, we see him in the full flashy glory of a Mustang.

What better way to bring Agent 007 to America than in the most American car of all.

The film’s villain, Ernst Stavro Blofeld, also rolls around in a breathtaking golden Mercedes-Benz 600. It’s an impressive vehicle by all accounts, but bond villain cars are a topic we’ll save for another day.

Casino Royale – Aston Martin DBS

If Diamonds are Forever brought the Bond casino car to the US, Casino Royale brought it to the 21st century. Widely considered the greatest successor to the DB5’s throne, the DBS caught the viewers’ attention in ways its predecessor the Vanquish never could. And while the DB5 is still famous thanks to its 007 prestige, the DBS quickly found a place in every Bond fan’s heart.

Interestingly, both the original 1972 DBS and the 2007 DBS V12 found their way to the big screen thanks to Mr Bond. Both are iconic in their own right, but the new version is more closely related to Casinos. It was the Casino Royale Bond car, after all. Besides, we found that the V12 perfectly reflected Daniel Craig’s style of portraying the famous MI6 agent. It’s a bit of a divergence – from stylish oldtimers to a raging V12 supercar. It was a welcome change for sports car lovers, though.

The next actor to portray Bond is a highly-debated topic among the series’ fans. For us, though, the next casino Bond car is an equally important decision.