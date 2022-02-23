Search
NASCAR, NBC Sports Announce 2022 Grassroots Racing Coverage on USA Network

All Races from the ARCA Menards Series East and West, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour to Air Tape-Delayed on USA Network

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 23, 2022– NASCAR and NBC Sports announced today broadcast coverage for the 2022 slate of grassroots races on USA Network, including events in the ARCA Menards Series East and West, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

USA Network will air tape-delayed coverage of every race from the three series – except those that are combined ARCA Menards Series events – for a total of 30 race broadcasts. All televised coverage on USA Network will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

All races from the ARCA Menards Series East and West (when not combined with ARCA Menards Series events), and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will air live on FloRacing.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

The season kicked off with the New Smyrna Visitors Bureau 200 at New Smyrna Speedway on Feb. 12. USA Network begins its grassroots coverage with a tape-delayed broadcast of the event on Friday, Feb. 25 at 12 p.m. ET.

ARCA Menards Series East

The 2022 campaign started with the Race to Stop Suicide 200 at New Smyrna Speedway on Tuesday, Feb. 15. USA Network will provide tape-delayed coverage of the event on Friday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. ET.

ARCA Menards Series West

The NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Irwindale Speedway marks the first USA Network race of the season for the ARCA Menards Series West. It will air live on FloRacing on Saturday, March 26 at 10:05 p.m. ET before USA Network provides tape-delayed coverage on Friday, April 1 at 1 p.m. ET.

“NBC Sports is a fantastic partner and supporter of grassroots racing,” said Brandon Igdalsky, NASCAR managing director, touring series. “Showcasing the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and ARCA Menards Series East and West on USA Network delivers grassroots racing to a potential new fanbase, spotlights the stars of tomorrow, and provides avid fans with another quality content option.”

Complete event/air dates and times for all three series on USA Network are below. All times eastern and schedule subject to change.

2021 ARCA Menards Series East Schedule

DateLocationFloRacingCoverageUSA Network CoverageTime
Tue. Feb. 15New Smyrna SpeedwayFri. Feb. 251:00 PM
Sat. March 19Five Flags SpeedwayLive – 6:05 PMMon. March 281:00 PM
Fri. April 29Dover Motor SpeedwayLive – 5:30 PMFri. May 61:00 PM
Sat. May 7Nashville Fairgrounds SpeedwayLive – 9:35 PMFri. May 1312:00 PM

2021 ARCA Menards Series West Schedule

DateLocationFloRacingCoverageUSA Network CoverageTime
Sat. March 26Irwindale SpeedwayLive – 10:05 PMFri. April 11:00 PM
Sat. April 23Kern County Raceway ParkLive – 10:00 PMFri. April 291:00 PM
Sat. June 4Portland International RacewayLive – 7:30 PMFri. June 1012:00 PM
Sat. June 11Sonoma RacewayLive – 2:30 PMThurs. June 162:00 PM
Sat. July 2Irwindale SpeedwayLive – 10:00 PMFri. July 812:00 PM
Sat. Aug. 20Evergreen SpeedwayLive – 9:30 PMFri. Aug. 262:00 PM
Sat. Sept. 3Portland International RacewayLive – 8:00 PMSun. Sept. 111:00 PM
Sat. Oct. 1All American SpeedwayLive – 9:45 PMFri. Oct. 73:00 PM
Fri. Oct. 14The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor SpeedwayLive – 11:35 PMFri. Oct. 2112:00 PM
Sat. Nov. 5Phoenix RacewayLive – 10:00 PMFri. Nov. 111:00 PM

2021 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Schedule

DateLocationFloRacingCoverageUSA NetworkCoverageTime
Sat. Feb. 12New Smyrna SpeedwayFri. Feb. 2512:00 PM
Fri. April 1Richmond RacewayLive – 6:30 PMSat. April 94:00 PM
Sat. May 14Riverhead RacewayLive – 8:00 PMFri. May 2012:00 PM
Sat. May 21Lee USA SpeedwayLive – 7:00 PMFri. May 2712:00 PM
Sat. May 28Jennerstown SpeedwayLive – 8:00 PMThurs. June 22:00 PM
Sat. June 18Monadnock SpeedwayLive – 8:30 PMSat. June 2511:30 AM
Sat. June 25Riverhead RacewayLive – 8:00 PMSun. July 31:00 PM
Sat. July 9Wall StadiumLive – 8:00 PMFri. July 156:30 PM
Sat. July 16New Hampshire Motor SpeedwayLive – 6:00 PMFri. July 2212:00 PM
Fri. July 29Claremont Motorsports ParkLive – 9:00 PMFri. Aug. 51:00 PM
Wed. Aug. 17Thompson Speedway Motorsports ParkLive – 8:00 PMSun. Aug. 211:00 PM
Sat. Aug. 27Langley SpeedwayLive – 8:30 PMFri. Sept. 212:00 PM
Sat, Sept. 3Oswego SpeedwayLive – 7:30 PMSun. Sept. 1112:00 PM
Sat. Sept. 17Riverhead RacewayLive – 8:00 PMSun. Sept. 251:30 PM
Sat. Oct. 8Thompson Speedway Motorsports ParkLive – TBDSat. Oct 152:00 PM
Thurs. Oct. 27Martinsville SpeedwayLive – 8:00 PMFri. Nov. 41:00 PM

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe.   For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

NBC SPORTS’ NASCAR COVERAGE

NBC Sports is the official home of the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs, covering the race for the NASCAR Cup Series & NASCAR Xfinity Series championships. NBC Sports’ NASCAR programming also includes races from NASCAR’s regional touring series; annual events such as the NASCAR Awards and NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony; and original programming across NBC Sports’ platforms and Peacock.



