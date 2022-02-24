Ryan Truex rejoins Joe Gibbs Racing for a four-race Xfinity deal in 2022

Ryan Truex will be adding more NASCAR Xfinity Series events to his 2022 racing schedule after it was announced that he will be reuniting with Joe Gibbs Racing and drive the No. 18 Toyota Supra in a four-race Xfinity deal.

Truex, a two-time ARCA Menards Series East champion and brother of the 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., will be making his first start in JGR’s No. 18 Toyota at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5. He will then return to compete at Martinsville Speedway on April 8, Darlington Raceway on May 7 and at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21.

The announcement comes as Truex is coming off a 12th-place result at Daytona International Speedway in his first of select starts for Sam Hunt Racing.

“I’m honored to compete in the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra with Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season,” Truex said. “Having the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a Joe Gibbs Racing entry is an absolute dream come true. Even better, Toyota is sponsoring my inaugural race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend. I can’t thank them and Joe Gibbs Racing enough for making this happen.”

Prior to this season, Truex’s latest competition in the Xfinity Series occurred in 2019, where he made six starts for JR Motorsports. Since making his Xfinity debut in 2010, Truex has made 79 career starts in the Xfinity circuit, 12 occurring with Joe Gibbs Racing. During the 79-race schedule, he earned a pole, four top-five results and 24 top-10 results. His best result in the series are a pair of runner-up finishes: the first at Dover Motor Speedway in June 2012 and the second at Phoenix Raceway in March 2019.

Through 2022, he has also made 73 career starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and 26 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Truex is the third competitor to be confirmed to pilot Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota entry throughout this year’s Xfinity Series season. Drew Dollar made his first of four scheduled starts at Daytona International Speedway, where he finished 36th, while Trevor Bayne is scheduled to make his first of seven starts this upcoming weekend at Auto Club Speedway on Saturday, February 26.

Truex is scheduled to make his first Xfinity Series start with Joe Gibbs Racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5 with coverage to occur at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1.