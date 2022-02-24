Weekend schedule for Auto Club Speedway  

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA this weekend for the second race of the 2022 season. It will be the first trip back to the track since 2020. The Camping World Truck Series is off and will return to completion on Friday, March 4.

This year NASCAR has established a different procedure for practice and qualifying. At Auto Club Speedway, and on most ovals this year, the teams will be split into two groups.

The groups will be based on the finishing order (odd/even) from the week’s previous race with one 15-minute practice for each group. Single-car, single-lap qualifying will follow immediately after the practice sessions. The top five drivers from each group will advance to the second round of qualifying to compete for the pole with a single-car, single-lap run.

You can watch Press Pass live Saturday for drivers Chase Briscoe and Aric Almirola at 12:30 p.m. ET, Kevin Harvick at 12:45 p.m. ET, Kyle Larson at 1 p.m. ET and Kyle Busch at 1:15 p.m. ET. Press Pass will also be available for post-Cup qualifying, post-Xfinity race, and post-Cup race.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, February 26

Noon: Xfinity Series Practice

12:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying

2 p.m.: Cup Series Practice

2:35 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300

Distance: 300 miles (150 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 35, Stage 2 ends on Lap 70, Final Stage ends on Lap 150

FS1/MRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Purse: $1,618,853

2020 Race Winner: Harrison Burton

Sunday, February 27

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series WISE Power 400

Distance: 400 miles (200 laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 65, Stage 2 ends on Lap 130, Final Stage ends on Lap 200

FOX/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Purse: $8,035,061

2020 Race Winner: Alex Bowman