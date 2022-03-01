Dean Thompson – Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 (134 Laps/201 Miles) | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Friday, March 4 | Las Vegas, Nev. | 9 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Dean Thompson (Anaheim, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Matt Weber

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @deanthompsonr

Thompson on aiming for a bounce-back performance in Las Vegas: “The No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet team and I are looking forward to Las Vegas. We had some tough luck in Daytona, but it’s a new weekend and we’re ready to show the speed that we have. “

Thompson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Thompson makes his first-career start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200.

On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado will have the Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers colors on board for Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200.

Last time out (NextEra Energy 250 – Start: 17th / Finish: 36th): Thompson and the No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado started in the front half of the field in the NextEra Energy 250, but following a scheduled pit stop on lap 23, Thompson made contact with Corey Heim on pit road that resulted in nose damage. The No. 40 team was able to get Thompson back on track, but a tire rub from the damage caused a flat left front tire on the backstretch that ultimately ended the rookie’s 2022 season debut.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 120,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $4 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, please visit www.wwex.com, www.globaltranz.com and www.unishippers.com.

Follow Dean Thompson on Instagram and on the web: @deankthompson / deanthompsonr.com