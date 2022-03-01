Search
DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Official Release
0

Friday, March 4
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile oval
Race: 2 of 23
Event: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 (134 laps, 201 miles)

Schedule
Friday, March 4
Qualifying: 5:00 p.m. ET
Race: 9:00 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150

  • The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway marks Hailie Deegan’s 25th career start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
  • Deegan had a strong showing during the season-opening contest at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, running within the top-10 before a wreck late in the final stage mired her to a 17th-place finish.
  • Friday’s race will mark the 20-year-old’s third NASCAR Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway, her first since the reintroduction of practice and qualifying.
  • Mike Hillman, Jr., Crew Chief of the No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150, has seen a plethora of success at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The veteran signal-caller has 19 career races at the track, earning Truck Series victories with Todd Bodine in 2005 and Kyle Busch in 2018.

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

  • Tanner Gray will compete in his 50th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
  • Two weeks ago, Gray kicked off his junior season in the Truck Series with a fourth-place effort at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway; his career best finish at a superspeedway.
  • Historically, the Ford Performance driver has fared well at Las Vegas. In four career starts, he has one top-five and two top-10s with finishes of eighth, third, 12th and 23rd.
  • Crew chief Jerry Baxter has a multitude of experience at the 1.5-mile speedway having called four races in the Cup Series, five in the Xfinity Series and 10 in the NCWTS with four top-fives and eight top-10s. Baxter has a best finish of second twice, once with Bubba Wallace in 2014 and once with Brett Moffitt in 2019.

Ryan Preece, No. 17 United Rentals Ford F-150

  • Ryan Preece will make his first of seven starts behind the wheel of the No. 17 F-150 this season at Las Vegas on Friday evening.
  • In 2021, the Connecticut native made two Truck Series starts with DGR, winning in his series debut June 18 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.
  • Preece has seven career starts at Las Vegas between the Cup and Xfinity Series with a best finish of sixth in 2018 behind the wheel of a Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity car.Chad Johnston will once again serve as crew chief on the No. 17 entry this weekend.
  • Stewart-Haas Racing and Ryan Preece announced a partnership this morning with United Rentals where the largest equipment rental company in the world will serve as a primary sponsor on the No. 17 for three races – Las Vegas on Friday, March 19 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and May 6 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.


