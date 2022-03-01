Lawless Alan – Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 (134 Laps/201 Miles) | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Friday, March 4 | Las Vegas, Nev. | 9 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit™ Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Darren Fraley

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @lawlessalan25

Alan on building momentum in Las Vegas: “I’m very excited to get to Las Vegas with AUTOParkit™ and Niece Motorsports Friday night. It’s a new track for me, which is exciting, but I’m looking forward to the race. We were fast at Daytona and had a good run brewing until the next to last lap when we got wrecked. So I’m looking forward to continuing to show our speed at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.”

Alan at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Alan makes his first-career start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200.

On the Truck: Alan and the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will run the AUTOParkit™ colors for Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200.

Last time out (NextEra Energy 250 – Start: 10th / Finish: 25th): After qualifying in the top-10 in his season debut, Alan and the No. 45 team suffered an early setback in the opening laps, making a trip down pit road for an unscheduled stop. Alan battled back to receive the free pass at the conclusion of stage two to get back on the lead lap. After linking up in the draft with Niece Motorsports teammates Carson Hocevar and Kris Wright, Alan made his way to the lead pack with four to go using the high line before he was collected in a 12-truck incident coming to the white flag. The No. 45 made several stops for repairs prior to overtime, but had to settle for a 25th-place finish making Alan the highest-finishing rookie in the NextEra Energy 250.

#

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time. AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

Follow Lawless Alan on Instagram and on the web: @lawless_alan / www.lawlessalanracing.com