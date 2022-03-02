JR Motorsports — NXS Las Vegas Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

RACE: Alsco Uniforms 300 (200 laps / 300 miles)

DATE: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Broadcast Information – TV: 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 4 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

• Coming off a strong sixth-place finish in Fontana, Sam Mayer will make his second NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend.

• In one start at the 1.5-mile facility in Las Vegas, Mayer raced his way to 11th before being swept up in a multi-car incident on lap 31.

• In 18 NXS races during the second half of 2021, Mayer racked up one top five and six top 10s while leading the field for 57 circuits.

• At tracks measuring 1.5 miles in length in the NXS, Mayer has a best finish of eighth, earned at Kansas Speedway last season.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet

• Josh Berry heads back to Las Vegas as the defending winner at the 1.5-mile oval in the NXS. Berry drove the No. 1 Chevrolet to the lead with less than 50 laps remaining to secure the second NXS win of his career last fall.

• The 31-year-old holds an average finish of 4.0 after making

two starts in Vegas for JRM during the 2021 season.

• The Hendersonville, Tenn. native drove the No. 8 to a strong fourth-place effort last weekend in Fontana to record his first top-five finish of 2022.

• Berry currently sits seventh in the championship standings only 27 points from the lead.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• The only thing Noah Gragson has yet to do at his home track is win, as he has finished no worse than sixth in his six starts on the 1.5-mile oval in the NXS.

• The 23-year-old Las Vegas native has finished fourth, second, fifth and third in his last four starts there driving the Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet, and his career average finish is a stellar 3.8.

• Gragson started the 2022 season strong, finishing third in the opener at Daytona International Speedway and second last week at Auto Club Speedway for an average finish of 2.5 in his first two starts with crew chief Luke Lambert.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier will make his 16th career NXS start at Las

Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

• In 15 previous starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, Allgaier has earned a best finish of second, coming in this event in 2011 and twice in the fall events (2018, 2021).

• Overall, in 199 previous starts on tracks between one and two miles in length, Allgaier has recorded eight wins, 60 top fives and 121 top 10s in the NXS.

• According to NASCAR’s loop data statistics, Allgaier currently ranks first in laps led (205), quality passes (582), green flag passes (696), laps run inside the top 15 (2,839) and fastest laps run (140) at Las Vegas.

Driver Quotes

“We had a really great run at Auto Club last weekend in the Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet. We had a car capable of running towards the front and that is what we did. We kept the car clean all race and came home with a sixth-place finish. We know that could have been better but we’re going to take this momentum and hopefully have a strong run in Vegas since we are using the same car as last weekend. I know Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and this entire No. 1 team will be ready to contend for a win.” – Sam Mayer

“I’ve been really looking forward to getting back to Las Vegas. Everyone at JR Motorsports had fast cars the last time we were here and I feel extremely confident that we will unload with that same speed when we hit the track for practice on Friday. Hopefully we can be that one spot better this time with our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet and come away with a victory. I’m ready to get going.” – Justin Allgaier

“We’re coming back to Vegas with the same team that I won with last year at this place, so the confidence is high going into this weekend. We made big strides last weekend finding the balance and we were in contention at the end, so I know this Tire Pros Camaro has speed. Taking everything we learned from last weekend in Fontana and last year from Vegas, there’s no reason we can’t put this car back in Victory Lane.” – Josh Berry

“Racing back home is always the best part of the schedule. I get to spend time at home with family and friends and I am able to just relax. We’ve had consistent speed this year and Luke (Lambert, crew chief) has made great calls on the box to put us in the right positions to battle for a win. We’ve always had good runs in Vegas and I know this weekend will be more of the same with this Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee team.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates:

• JR Motorsports at Las Vegas: JR Motorsports has competed in “Sin City” a combined 60 times in the NXS. Over the course of these 60 starts at the 1.5-mile facility, JRM has tallied two wins, including the first for the organization in 2008 with NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin, 24 top fives and 38 top 10s. JRM comes to Las Vegas as the most recent winner with Josh Berry taking the checkered in the No. 1 in September of 2021.

