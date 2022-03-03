GMS Racing NCWTS Las Vegas Motor Speedway Preview

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 11, Wins: 1 (2018), Best start: 3rd, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 7, Laps led: 47

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 1, Best start: 7th, Best finish: 29th (Daytona), Current points position: 26th

Sponsor Spotlight: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will drive GMS Racing chassis no. 339 for the first time this season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This chassis was last raced by Zane Smith in the NCWTS season finale at Phoenix Raceway, where it finished fifth. – Previous Race Winner: Similarly to the first race of the season at Daytona, Enfinger returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway as a previous race winner. In 2018, Enfinger led a race high of 40 laps en route to his first win at the 1.5-mile speedway. – Media Availability: Media members will have the opportunity to take part in an exclusive Q&A session with Enfinger in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway media center from 12:45 PM to 1:00 PM local time on race day. – Fan Facing Appearances: Race fans who are camping at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will have an opportunity to meet Grant Enfinger on Friday, March 4th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM local time, as he will be cruising through the campgrounds as part of a Champion Power Equipment race day activation. These campgrounds activations will be part of an ongoing campaign throughout most of the 2022 race season. – GE Quote: “I’m excited to get to Las Vegas and see where we stack up as an organization. Everyone at GMS Racing and Chevrolet has put a lot of effort into our intermediate program, and Vegas will be the first time to really judge where we are at and what adjustments we need to make. This is a track that I like to race on, and with the cool temperatures that we will have, we will be in a tight pack with a lot of throttle time. I look at this weekend as a great opportunity to get our season started off strong.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Chevy Truck Month Chevrolet Silverado RST

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 1, Best start: 20th, Best finish: 30th (2021)

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 1, Best start: 11th, Best finish: 33rd (Daytona), Current points position: 31st

Sponsor Spotlight: The month of March celebrates Chevrolet’s annual “Chevy Truck Month”, where customers have the opportunity to purchase new Chevrolet Silverados, Colorados, and other models with steep discounts. Explore all of Chevrolet’s wide range of trucks and accessories to customize them with by visiting Chevrolet.com/trucks, and be sure to visit a Chevrolet dealer near you to learn more information about the promotion.

Chassis History/Info: Jack Wood will drive GMS Racing chassis no. 335 in Sin City. This chassis was built in 2021 and raced by drivers Sheldon Creed and Tyler Ankrum last season, posting a best finish of third place at Pocono with Creed.

Returning To Las Vegas: This weekend’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will mark the first time that Jack Wood will be returning to a track with prior NASCAR Camping World Truck Series experience. In September 2021, Wood competed at LVMS for the first time, and the West Coast kid looks to use that prior track time to his advantage along with the addition of practice and qualifying sessions held before the 134-lap race. – Fan Facing Appearances: Race fans will have the opportunity to meet Jack Wood at the Trackside Live stage in the fan midway from 4:00 PM to 4:15 PM local time prior to the race on Friday. Jack will also be signing autographs for fans after the Q&A session.

JW Quote: “Honestly, I have pretty high hopes for Vegas. We were fast last year when we unloaded, but never were able to get the track position that we needed. Without having qualifying last year, we had to start deep in the pack, so I believe having the opportunity to practice and qualify this time around will be a huge help. It will be the first intermediate that we race at this year, so this should be a good indicator of where our team’s overall package ranks for the bulk of the season. I think that intermediate racing is something that I have taken pretty well to over the past six or so months, and Vegas is one of those tracks that I am most looking forward to racing at because I have past experience heading into the weekend.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

