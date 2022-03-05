GMS Racing NCWTS Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race Recap

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 11TH

FINISH: 23RD

POINTS: 26TH

Quote: “We didn’t have quite what we were looking for tonight at Las Vegas, but everyone worked hard to get us in contention to have a decent finish. My crew made the right adjustments all throughout the night and we were able to keep improving on our truck, but it just wasn’t our night. Unfortunately, we just got wrecked there at the end. I hate it for our Champion Power Equipment team, but we will rebound and be ready for Atlanta.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Chevy Truck Month Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 24TH

FINISH: 32ND

POINTS: 32ND

Quote: “Overall, tonight was a big learning night for us. There were some mistakes that were made, but we’ve got to just work our way through them early on. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season with this team, and I’m confident in the effort that everybody at GMS Racing and Chevrolet have put in. It’s a shame that we had a bummer of a night, but I know we have what it takes to go out and contend next time we race at Atlanta.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

