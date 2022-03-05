Carson Hocevar – Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap

Race Recap | Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Team: No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Start: 12th

Finish: 13th

Driver Point Standings: 7th

Owner Point Standings: 9th

Race Rundown – No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Hocevar made his way into the top-five just seven laps into Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 and opted to pit under the first caution on lap 21 to make one final push to the front before the end of stage one. He went on to earn five stage points with a fifth-place finish in the opening stage and started on the inside line of the front row for stage two, setting himself up to take the lead on the backstretch – the first of nine laps led on the night for the 19 year-old.

Hocevar battled Kyle Busch for the top spot in the ensuing laps before giving way to the NASCAR Cup Series Champion and ultimately finishing the second stage 11th. On lap 98, Hocevar got loose off of turn four and spun, sliding through the infield grass to bring out the caution. Hocevar rebounded to pick his way through the field in the closing laps before settling for a 13th-place finish.

Hocevar on his run at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “We led laps and took the lead on raw pace and not on strategy. I put myself in a bad spot on a restart and kind of got loose and did the same thing on the next restart. When I spun – I don’t know if I got hit or packed air – but it didn’t help. We put old tires on and drove back to 14th. It’s not every day you take the lead in these races and we didn’t capitalize on it.”

