NTE/SSR Reveals Lineup for Twelve Hours of Sebring

Mateo Llarena joins Yount and Conwright in Lamborghini Huracan GT3

DALLAS, Tex., (March 8, 2022) – The festivities for the Twelve Hours of Sebring get underway in less than two weeks’ time, and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship team NTE/SSR will welcome Lamborghini GT3 Junior driver Mateo Llarena to race in the No. 42 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 alongside Don Yount and fellow Junior driver Jaden Conwright in the March 16-19 event.

“We’re excited to welcome Mateo to the team,” said NTE Sport owner Paul Mata. “He demonstrated great skill with T3 Motorsports at the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January, and we’re always glad to have another Lamborghini GT3 Junior driver join our mix. A mechanical issue ended our race early in the opening round of the season, so we’re looking forward to the chance to rebound and get back out there and fight for a race win.”

The team started the season in January at the Rolex 24 At Daytona, completing roughly 75 percent of the race until an ABS failure led to an incident that caused contact and took the car out of the race. The twelve-hour race marks the second event in the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech calendar, creating an all-out endurance competition across five classes.

“The whole team is excited to get back on track and show our success at Daytona before the brake failure was not a fluke,” said Yount. “I am confident that NTE has the issue sorted and we will be out the gate from first practice. Sebring is super tough on the car so we will find out quickly.”

Don Yount and Jaden Conwright were two of the four drivers in the Rolex 24 lineup, with Conwright being the sole driver confirmed for the entire 2022 season. While the Daytona race did not go according to plan, Conwright is making a name for himself early in 2022, becoming one of the newest Lamborghini GT3 Junior drivers as well as the inaugural recipient of the IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship.

View as Webpage

“I’m looking forward to heading back to Sebring as I made my debut with NTE and in IMSA at the 2020 Michelin Pilot Challenge event there,” said Conwright. “The Twelve Hours of Sebring is definitely a different beast to the other endurance events I’ve competed as the track’s characteristics are as much of a rival as the other cars. The pace at Daytona was solid up until we were forced to retire due to a technical fault, so I’m confident that we can continue and build off our experience during the Rolex 24 and optimize our NTE/SSR Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo with more time.”

NTE/SSR newcomer Mateo Llarena has much in common with Conwright, with both recently joining the Lamborghini ranks as GT3 Junior drivers as well as both making into the top ten of the IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship. Though only 18 years old, Llarena is also quickly earning his keep in the sportscar racing world, currently holding the title of the youngest driver to secure an IMSA WeatherTech Motul Pole Award following his first-place qualifying at age 17 at Watkins Glen International in 2021. The young Guatemalan racer began go-karting at four years old, earning multiple karting championships. In 2018, he got his first taste of sports cars, racing in the Porsche GT3 Cup Trophy Argentina. Just two years later, he became the youngest driver to be invited to the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Europe. He made his IMSA WeatherTech series debut in 2021, making this month’s outing his second run at the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

“I’m really looking forward to the Twelve Hours of Sebring,” Llarena said. “This will be my second time racing in it, so I have much more confidence than the first time, I already know the track and how the race works. I’m very happy to join NTE/SSR. I’m excited for the opportunity to get to know a new team and new drivers. For sure we will give it our all to get a good result.”

This year’s Twelve Hours of Sebring will host one of the most exciting weekends of the year for fans attending the event. With the IMSA WeatherTech Series acting as the event headliner, support series for the weekend include Michelin Pilot Challenge, Porsche Carrera Cup North America, and the FIA World Endurance Championship. Race week will begin on Tuesday, March 15 with an IMSA transporter parade through downtown Sebring at 5:30 pm. Practice sessions for NTE/SSR and the rest of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competitors begins on Thursday, March 17. The race will take place on Saturday, March 19 at 10:10 am Eastern, concluding at 10:10 pm that evening. Points for this race will not only be awarded to full-season standings, but the North American endurance Cup, a four-race endurance championship that exists within the main championship. The race will air in its entirety on Peacock, NBC Universal’s new home for IMSA streaming.

#

About NTE Sport

NTE Sport is based in Dallas, Texas, and first raced in 2020. Owner Paul Mata has been in the industry for over 20 years before starting his own team and has always focused on bringing together a diverse group of individuals to provide new opportunities and bring new people into the sport. Past female drivers include Sheena Monk and Ashley Freiberg, and drivers from diverse racial backgrounds include Ryan Nash, Jaden Conwright, and Kerong Li. Dedicated to bringing highly skilled individuals from various backgrounds, NTE Sport aims to continue to make North American sports car racing a fun, welcoming, supportive environment while participating in the most competitive series in North America.

About Star Spangled Racing

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Star Spangled Racing is a newer sports car racing team, established in 2020 by first-generation immigrant Tiger Tari from Turkey. Tari is an accomplished businessman, race car driver, and philanthropist with big motorsport ambitions. Star Spangled Racing provides driving opportunities in the USA and Europe. Follow on Instagram here.

About Southwest Funding

Southwest Funding began operations in 1993 under the name Dallas Residential Mortgage. We enjoyed great success early on and before long we were serving the entire state of Texas. This growth caused us to change our name to Texas Residential Mortgage.

As we continued to grow and thrive in the industry, Texas Residential Mortgage was changed to Southwest Funding to better accommodate our growing business in other states.

Today we’re still thriving, thanks in part to happy customers who have spread the word about what our company is doing to help borrowers get a home loan that fits their situation in an enjoyable and timely way. www.southwestfunding.com

Lamborghini Dallas

Lamborghini Dallas has earned the Highest Rated Lamborghini Dealer in the United States award by DealerRater 10 years in a row. With a state-of-the-art showroom, factory-certified service facility, parts depot, and a team of master technicians, Lamborghini Dallas is dedicated to the legacy of the famed raging bull. As a member of Boardwalk Auto Group, we cultivate a focus on top-flight performance. It’s the driving force behind every nameplate we represent, every car we maintain, and every customer we have the privilege to serve. Performance. It’s what we do.

About Celebrity X Cruises

Celebrity Cruises’ iconic “X” is the mark of modern luxury, with its cool, contemporary design and warm spaces; dining experiences where the design of the venues is as important as the cuisine; and the amazing service that only Celebrity can provide, all created to provide an unmatchable experience for vacationers’ precious time. Celebrity Cruises’ 13 ships offer modern luxury vacations visiting all seven continents. Celebrity also presents incredible Cruisetour experiences in Alaska and Canada. Celebrity is one of six cruise brands operated by global cruise vacation company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL). For more information, dial 1-800-437-3111, visit www.celebritycruises.com, or call your travel advisor.

About Cargo Expreso

For more than 30 years, Cargo Expreso has been dedicated to efficiently covering the needs of handling documents, packages and logistics in general of important companies in the region. The fruit of this work is the trust that our clients place in us. We earn this trust by understanding your business and the importance of providing an excellent quality service, guaranteeing collection and delivery at the place and time that the client needs. For more information visit https://www.cargoexpreso.com/quienes-somos.

About Protect

PROTECT A/S is an international manufacturer of products capable of protecting people and property against burglary and robbery. Our business is solely about security fog. We are specialized, innovative and dedicated in this field. We believe security fog can defeat criminals and significantly reduce crime anywhere in the world. We can protect you and your valuables in seconds. We can create a safer world, make people happier and businesses more prosperous. For more information visit https://protectglobal.fi/.

About the DropUp Agency

The Dropup Agency is a consulting firm that provides innovative technology and marketing solutions. Companies of all sizes trust us to provide modernized results with a scalable infrastructure, helping them to transform digitally. Through innovation, creative design, and passion-driven marketing, Dropup helps brands more uniquely connect with customers.

www.thedropupagency.com