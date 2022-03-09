Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Phoenix Raceway



Ruoff Mortgage 500

Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, March 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Kaulig Racing has never raced at Phoenix Raceway in the NCS

Kaulig Racing has one top-10 finish at a non-superspeedway/ non-road course track, which came at Auto Club Speedway (Hemric, ninth)



AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

Allmendinger has 19 starts at Phoenix Raceway in the NCS, but just one on the reconfigured layout in 2018 (12th)

AJ Allmendinger on Phoenix Raceway:

“I’m really pumped to get into this No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 at Phoenix this week. The racing has been great so far this year, and our Kaulig Racing cars have been fast. Going into it, I don’t have set expectations for myself — I just want to be able to help my team learn more and hopefully have a solid result.”



Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Haley has two starts at Phoenix in the NCS

His average finish is 25.0, with a best finish of 24th (Spring, 2021)

Justin Haley on Phoenix Raceway:

“I’m really looking forward to racing at a short track this week. We’ve shown some speed these last few weeks at Kaulig Racing, which is really encouraging. There are a few things we need to continue working on as a team, so hopefully we can minimize mistakes and keep the good finishes coming our way.”

United Rentals 200

Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, March 12 at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Kaulig Racing has earned 10 top-10 finishes at Phoenix

Kaulig Racing has an average finish of 11.0 at Phoenix in the NXS

Kaulig Racing has led 14 laps at Phoenix

Kaulig Racing has led 22.9% (111) of the laps in the 2022 NXS season so far (Allmendinger: 63, Hemric: 48)



Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

Cassill has an average finish of 21.4 at Phoenix (11 starts)

He earned one top-10 finish in 2008 (sixth)

Landon Cassill on Phoenix Raceway:

“Kaulig Racing has put a lot of focus on our package for Phoenix, so I’m really looking forward to racing this weekend. This will be my first short track with Kaulig Racing, and Phoenix is a track where I’m very comfortable. Hopefully the speed we’ve shown the past few weeks carries over to this weekend.”



Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Hemric’s lone NASCAR win came at Phoenix in 2021 to win the NXS championship

Hemric has an average finish of 11.6 at Phoenix across eight starts

He has led 93 laps at Phoenix, 92 of which came in 2021

Daniel Hemric on Phoenix Raceway:

“Phoenix is a special place for me, for many reasons and has been the place where some of my more dramatic career moments have occurred. Last year, I had to race my way into the Championship 4 race and was able to end the season on the highest note possible. I’ve always been comfortable there on track, so I’m looking forward to going back. Obviously, the car has to be able to maneuver and do certain things really well, but raw speed is probably the most important element there. That’s something we are working hard on at Kaulig racing to move the needle in the right direction. Hopefully we can take that into race trim and give them a fight.”



AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Allmendinger has an average finish of 15.0 at Phoenix across four starts

He has led five laps at Phoenix, all in 2008

AJ Allmendinger on Phoenix Raceway:

“Phoenix is a racetrack we know we need to make improvements on at Kaulig Racing on the Xfinity side. I’m very optimistic with the positive start we’ve had to this season and the speed of our cars. That makes me look forward to going to Phoenix and continuing to make ourselves better.”



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.