Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 03.09.22

This Week in Motorsports: March 7-13, 2022

· NCS/NXS/ARCA: Phoenix Raceway – March 11-13

· NHRA: Gainesville Raceway – March 13

PLANO, Texas (March 9, 2022) – NASCAR teams finish up their West Coast swing at the site of the championship race – Phoenix Raceway, while the NHRA is back on track for one of the majors – the Gatornationals – in Gainesville, Florida.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS

Busch ready to add to Phoenix legacy… Kyle Busch is always one to watch as the series heads to Phoenix Raceway. Busch has two Cup Series victories, 11 Xfinity Series wins and two Truck Series triumphs at the track.

Truex plans to continue run of success… Martin Truex Jr. is looking good heading into Phoenix – with last year’s results and the early results this season. After a top-10 run at Las Vegas, Truex is currently second in the point standings. The New Jersey-native is also the reigning winner of the spring race in Phoenix.

Gibbs looks to add another win… Ty Gibbs had to start in the back in Las Vegas but was there when it counted, leading the last six laps on his way to his first victory of the season, and fifth Xfinity Series overall. Gibbs made his Phoenix debut in this event one year ago and delivered a runner-up finish.

Bayne returns… Trevor Bayne is back behind the wheel of the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend. In his first start in the Xfinity Series in several years at Auto Club Speedway, Bayne was impressive scoring a stage win and a third-place finish.

Nemechek back in the 26… John Hunter Nemechek will be back in the Sam Hunt Racing No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for the second consecutive week. The Truck Series championship contender delivered Sam Hunt Racing’s third top-15 finish – by its third different driver – to start the season in Las Vegas.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA

Love looking for a Phoenix victory… Jesse Love has had several exciting moments at Phoenix Raceway, but the two-time ARCA West champion is looking for his first win at the track. The 17-year-old is competing for Venturini Motorsports for the first time in Phoenix.

First national start of the season for Smith… Sammy Smith makes his return to Phoenix Raceway for his first national ARCA Menards Series start for Kyle Busch Motorsports. The reigning ARCA East champion and current ARCA East points leader finished third at Phoenix Raceway last fall.

NHRA – Top Fuel | Funny Car

Toyota stacked Shootout field… All five of Toyota’s full-time drivers have qualified for the Pep Boys Callout – an all-star event in the Top Fuel class that will take place on Saturday afternoon. Steve Torrence clinched his spot with his Top Fuel championship last fall, while Antron Brown, Justin Ashley, Doug Kalitta and Shawn Langdon earned their spots through their qualifying efforts. Torrence – the no. 1 seed – will get the first pick of opponents when the field is set on Friday evening.

Todd reigning winner… 2018 Funny Car champion J.R. Todd kicked off his season one year ago with a stellar run to his first Gatornationals victory. Todd looks for a return to the winner’s circle this year as he looks to be the first winner in the all-new Toyota GR Supra Funny Car body.

