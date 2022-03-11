Dal Dirt to Back Chris Hacker’s Efforts at Atlanta Motor Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: fgrACCEL and Chris Hacker jointly announced today the signing of Dal Dirt as the primary marketing for Hacker’s first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race of the season in next Saturday’s FR8 Auctions 208 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Dal Dirt was founded in 2018 with the principal to make the earthmoving industry better.

Dal Dirt noticed the industry was broken and knew that through a people-first focus, they could accomplish much more than those contractors not making their people the priority.

Through the company’s short life, it has grown to be one of the best excavation companies in Texas through its realistic expectations and drive to make each project a success, faster without compromising quality.

Dal Dirt specializes in residential, multifamily, commercial, industrial, mass excavation and transportation jobs.

At Dal Dirt, they believe “Great things in business are never done by one person. They’re done by a team of people.”

“I’m stoked about Atlanta and the opportunity to welcome Dal Dirt to NASCAR,” said Hacker. “I don’t get the opportunity to race every week so making the most of every opportunity is my focus. Because of Dal Dirt’s support, I have the chance to make my fifth Truck Series start and keep a solid start of the season for Reaume Brothers Racing.

In addition to Atlanta, Dal Dirt will also back Hacker’s efforts at Texas Motor Speedway in May.

“To have the support of Dal Dirt for two races is huge,” added Hacker. “They have really been able to help me progress as a driver by giving me as many opportunities as they can to get me in the seat. Being a rookie, seat time is everything.

“2022 will be all about learning, but still with the focus of building myself a name in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. I’m ready to show everyone how good of a driver I am behind the wheel, along with how great of a partner Dal Dirt is.”

The Frisco, Texas-based company is equally excited about its partnership with Hacker.

“Dal Dirt is extremely excited to enter the arena of NASCAR with Chris Hacker at Atlanta Motor Speedway,” offered Scott Madill, vice president of Dal Dirt. “We realize Chris’s passion and courage to compete in one of NASCAR’s top three national series fits well with the model mentality that we have built at Dal Dirt.

“We look forward to being a part of this next chapter with Chris and cannot wait to see our Dal Dirt truck on the track soon.”

Hacker is the first NASCAR driver known to have a brachial plexus injury (BPI), also known as brachial plexus lesion. BPI is an injury to the brachial plexus, the network of nerves that conducts signals from the spinal cord to the shoulder, arm and hand.

Only able to have movement in his fingers at first, after three major surgeries, including nerve grafting and tendon transfers, Hacker has established mobility in his arm that is comfortable enough to drive.

The FR8 Auctions 208 (135 laps | 207.9 miles) is the third of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., March 18, 2022, from 3:05 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., March 19 at 10:30 a.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 2:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About Reaume Brothers Racing:

Reaume Brothers Racing is entering their fifth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series fielding the No. 33 and No. 43 entries in 2022.

Reaume Brothers Racing is dedicated to providing unparalleled excellence and quality to our drivers, team members and partners.

We are committed to building value by bringing and creating a culture of competitiveness, performance and teamwork.