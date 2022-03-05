Dean Thompson – Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap

Race Recap | Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Team: No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Dean Thompson

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @deanthompsonr

Start: 29th

Finish: 11th

Driver Point Standings: 24th

Owner Point Standings: 27th

Race Rundown – No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

After starting in the back half of the field Friday night, Thompson wheeled the No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet into the top-20 by the end of stage one while finding success in the high line throughout the race. Despite being mired in the mid-20s in the latter stages of the race, Thompson avoided trouble in the middle of the pack to set himself up for the final restart in 17th-place. He and Niece Motorsports teammate Carson Hocevar picked their way through traffic in the closing laps to take the checkered flag 11th in his first trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Thompson on his 11th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “Our No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado ran really well despite being tight in dirty air. When we were running the high side it was so good and really fast up there. An 11th-place effort is pretty awesome for the Worldwide Express team and thanks to GlobalTranz, Unishippers, Thompson Pipe Group, and Niece Motorsports, as well, for all the support this week.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 120,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $4 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, please visit www.wwex.com, www.globaltranz.com and www.unishippers.com.