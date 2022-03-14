Petty GMS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 21st

FINISH: 15th

POINTS: 20th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Very proud of the effort that everyone on this Black Rifle Coffee Company team put forth today. This was one of our best weekends from start to finish and we are chipping away at the things that need improvement for our new Petty GMS team. Our No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fought a loose on entry, tight in the middle, loose on exit handling condition for most of the race, but Jerame (Donley, crew chief) kept making adjustments and hit on something towards the end. My pit crew was solid all day long, gaining positions when it mattered most. The call to come and take tires at the end definitely helped me go on attack during the final laps. To get our second top-15 finish is another building block and I’m looking forward to Atlanta next week.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 14th

FINISH: 25th

POINTS: 19th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “Not the result we were looking for this weekend with our FOCUSfactor Chevrolet, but the Petty GMS team kept pushing. Our car was extremely tight for the entire race and it felt like something was off, because with every adjustment that Dave (Elenz, crew chief) made, it didn’t feel much different inside the car. Even with our brake issues and hitting the wall, we still managed to get a 25th-place finish out of the day. We will move on, head to Atlanta and look to tackle the new pavement. This team has a lot of speed and potential and we will keep putting in the work.”

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. The newly formed team brought together two storied organizations in December 2021. Over the last decade, owner Maury Gallagher built a victorious team, capturing two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championships, one ARCA Menards Series title, and two ARCA Menards Series East championships, as well as 65 wins and 235 top-five finishes across six series. Richard Petty, a member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010, serves as Chairman of Petty GMS. Petty, known as “The King,” accumulated over 200 wins and was the first of three drivers to win seven championships in the Cup Series. For more information, visit www.pettygms.com.

