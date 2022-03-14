RCR NCS Post Race Report: Phoenix Raceway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Have Strong Showing at Phoenix Raceway Before Last-Lap Crash

Finish: 21st

Start: 13th

Points: 16th

“This No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet team continues to work so hard. We had a top-five run going today so I hate that our day ended the way it did. During the race, we fought a tight-handling condition that caused our tires to chatter and made us snappy loose on exit to the corner in Turn 2. Solid adjustments all day had us running in the top five by the time we got to Stage 3. We were as fast as anyone in clean air. Our pit crew fired off great stops all day. On the last restart we were running sixth when the field went three-wide and someone tagged our left-rear. We got collected and it ended our day. Not the way we wanted to end the race after having such a strong run. It’s unfortunate to get tangled in someone else’s mess, but we’ll regroup and head to Atlanta Motor Speedway with even more fire underneath us.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet Team Fight Back for Third-Place Finish at Phoenix Raceway

Finish: 3rd

Start: 12th

Points: 9th

“Today was a really solid race for us. I thought we got a good launch on the final restart, considering all things going on there into Turn 1. I knew about how deep I could drive it into Turn 1 all day, and I thought I got heat in the tires before that restart, but I still overstepped it. I couldn’t have driven it any deeper than I did. Chase was able to drive it off in there, clear everyone, and take the lead. It was a lot of fun and a great feeling to claw back from the hiccup we had earlier in the race. Everyone on the Guaranteed Rate team did a great job all day. My pit crew did an amazing job overall, and I had a good restart at the end to put ourselves in position. We’ll see what else we can learn from this. We’ve learned so much in these opening races of the season. These new cars are hard to drive but it’s been really fun pushing them and seeing what we can do. Everyone at RCR and ECR engines have worked so hard to get us these good finishes. I’m looking forward to Atlanta.” -Tyler Reddick