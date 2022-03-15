A Beginner’s Guide to Sim Racing Setup

Sim racing is one kind of virtual motorsport, widely popular in Australia along with most other countries. That is why Sim racing gamers are referred to as “virtual racers.” While a controller can imitate driving an actual automobile in a sim race, most sim racers prefer to use a rig.

Simulator games often try to imitate the feel of driving as accurately as possible, which is why they are so popular. Simulator racing platforms use very realistic physics engines to do this.

These platforms digitally reproduce real-world tire models and car dynamics to simulate a real-world racing and driving experience.

What is Sim Racing?

Sim racing is a subgenre of simulator games that replicates real-life racing in a virtual setting. These simulators strive to create the most accurate simulation possible and the sensation of being on a real racetrack in a genuine race car. This implies that, in comparison to ‘arcade racers,’ simulators place a greater emphasis on aspects affecting how a vehicle behaves.

This implies that many options are available for fine-tuning and changing all elements of driving automobiles. All of these things contribute to how a vehicle performs on the track.

The Origins of Sim Racing

Simulator racing dates back to the late ’80s. ‘Indianapolis 500: The Simulation’, released in 1989, was one of the first games to gain popularity, emphasizing the significance of racing lines, gear ratios, and wing settings.

Racing simulators have gotten more advanced as computers have become more sophisticated throughout the years.

Pro racing teams have also used sim racing as a common practice. A simulator allows experts to practice sophisticated driving tactics and complete hundreds of laps around a particular track in a perfectly safe environment.

What Do You Need for the Right Sim Racing Setup?

Of course, you can get started with sim racing by simply downloading a game and controlling it with a controller. However, this would negate the simulation’s objective since driving a vehicle with a controller will likely shatter the reality of your sim experience.

Therefore, to obtain a complete simulation experience, you will need to invest in high-quality sim racing gear. All these gears are readily accessible in the US, UK, Australia, and even spreading globally. This is the costliest component of setting up for sim racing. The cost varies according to how realistic you want your setup to seem.

Sim Racing Cockpit

This is the component that elevates your setup to the professional level. For example, a racing cockpit comprises a racing seat and supports and brackets for the monitor, wheel, and other components.

Almost all of your sim racing gear is attached to the cockpit’s chassis. There are a variety of producers and two distinct methods of production. Aluminum profiles make the ideal cockpits, but bespoke Aluminum tube setups are not uncommon either.

When it comes to the top racing simulators on the market, Trak Racer has been delivering since 2008, in Australia. Racing simulator cockpits have been re-defined by Trak Racer. You will understand what we mean the moment you get your hands on a Trak Racer Simulator for the first time.

Gaming Platform

To start, you will need a platform to install the sim game. If you are going with a PC, make sure it is high-end. There are several Australian custom PC builders who are really good at making high-end rigs. Simulator racing games are resource-intensive, and frame-drops and other difficulties can significantly degrade your racing experience.

Gaming Monitor

You see the road via your car’s windshield in a genuine race. In a simulation race, you see the route via your monitor. This implies that you will need a gaming display the size of a windshield to attain maximum realism. As a result, simulator racing enthusiasts often opt for multi-monitor setups and curved displays. Apart from the physical dimensions, the refresh rate and reaction time are also crucial.

Wheel

This part is where you transform your gaming setup into a sim racing configuration. There are several wheel types available at various pricing points. One thing to keep an eye out for is feedback. When you throttle in a genuine car, the wheel tries to return to neutral. Simulated racing wheels have motors that do just this. Depending on the wheel you purchase, this input can be very realistic, poor, or non-existent.

Pedals

Pedals are the next necessary piece of sim racing equipment. Depending on the racing discipline you choose to pursue, you can get either a clutch-less set of pedals (throttle and brake pedals) or a set that includes the gas, brake, and clutch pedals. Additionally, you can purchase each pedal individually to suit your preferences.

Peripherals

Additional instruments can be added to your setup. For example, if you are not happy with the paddle shifters that come standard with your wheels, you can purchase an H-pattern shift stick. Alternatively, if you are interested in drifting, you should invest in a handbrake.

Which Sim Racing Game Should You Buy?

Today, a small number of racing simulator games dominate the sim racing genre. They all have various characteristics, indicating that although the foundation of simulated racing remains consistent, there is still an opportunity for change.

Having a passion for a particular group or class of racing might help you narrow down your options. For example, if you are just interested in open-wheel, Formula One-style racing, the F1 games are perfect for you.

Additionally, rally-style games have their classification. You have two excellent options here: WRC (the game) and Dirt Rally.

If you wish to race in various vehicles on various circuits with low-level competition and a focus on ‘fun,’ Assetto Corsa, GT Sport, Project Cars, and Forza can be better choices. Additionally, these games include league racing and online competition.

Are you interested in increasing your competitiveness and developing as an online racer? In that case, we suggest iRacing, Project Cars 2, Assetto Corsa Competizione, rFactor 2, Automobilista, and the F1 games. Mobile racing games are also available, like Asphalt 9: Legends, Forza Street, NFS: No Limits, etc.

For online tournaments, iRacing is the preferred platform in most of the countries including the Indian subcontinent, Australia, China, and the US. Races can be seen in real-time using the iRacing platform’s excellent live-streaming capabilities as well.

Conclusion

Do you want to experience what it is like to race at high speed, corner, and drift like a professional? That dream can be fulfilled by using a personal racing simulator or upgrading from a controller to pedals and a wheel. But to get the whole experience, you should get a complete sim racing rig. So, get your gears, and experience the thrill. Enjoy!