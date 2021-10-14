Top 6 Mobile Racing Games Relevant At The End Of 2021

The mobile platform is great for racing. Touch control does not create many difficulties, and in some games, you can use the accelerometer to turn the gadget into a full-fledged steering wheel. Let’s consider the coolest smartphone races for the end of 2021. Find more racing apps at androidappsforme.

Asphalt 9: Legends

If you’re looking for an unassuming arcade race in the style of Fast and Furious purely, then Asphalt 9 will be a perfect choice. It’s a colorful and vibrant game with cinematic jumps and races.

Like all previous installments in the series, Legends doesn’t try to seem like a car simulator. The controls here are rather mediocre. However, Asphalt 9 copes with its main task perfectly – the game entertains for long hours. Variety of tracks, the ability to knock out opponents, drifting, and more than 40 different models of cars with the ability to pump. All this is on the background of stunning console-quality graphics.

Asphalt 9: Legends is one of the best races for the mobile platform that will give a lot of fun.

Forza Street

Forza series is practically a reference racing simulator for consoles and PC. But not many people know that there is another interesting mobile version of this race.

Forza Street is not an arcade race and not even a racing simulator – it is a beautiful movie. The gameplay is reduced to only pressing one button at the right moments – in time to slow down, accelerate, and nitro. They won’t let you drive the car. The race itself will be shown from the outside in a cinematic style.

Despite the variety of cars, most of them behave almost identically. For example, you will easily overtake the newest Lamborghini in an old BMW – just hit the buttons on time. There is a career and a storyline, but they are rather banal and will not captivate you for a long time.

As a result, Forza Street is not very similar to its elder brothers. The game can drag on for several hours, but it is only because the players are not even allowed to play and drive the car.

Need for Speed: No Limits

One of the most famous racing series NFS long ago began the conquest of the mobile platform. If we are talking about one of the latest games, you should try No Limits.

In No Limits, there is an impressive choice of licensed cars, the possibility of external and internal tuning, the system of damages. Fans of the series will like the presence of chases with policemen. Let them look not so large, and there will be no helicopters, but they create a proper atmosphere.

Need for Speed: No Limits tries to return the racing spirit to the mobile platform. In some ways the game succeeds – beautiful graphics and colorful races are available, but be prepared for the donation.

Real Racing 3

Perhaps, Real Racing 3 can be called the best racing simulator for mobile. The developers have concentrated their attention on-track racing and made a noteworthy game.

The first and most tangible plus of the game is the stunning graphics. Famous tracks, elaboration of cars to detail, the presence of the view from the cockpit. Real Racing 3 has more than 60 famous cars and even their racing versions of GT and Le-Mans. For each car, the developers have tried to make the unique behavior and sound of the engine. At least, you can easily distinguish Ferrari from BMW just by the sound.

Career is represented by some tests in different categories. The races are quite dynamic and require concentration. You can also choose one of several control modes. But pumping takes a huge amount of time. The prices in the game are exorbitant, and the top cars and improvements cost real money.

Ignoring the aggressive doughnut, Real Racing 3 is one of the best racing games with fantastic graphics.

Mario Kart Tour

Arcade racing was popular decades ago. Among the exclusives from Nintendo was the famous race with Mario, which has received a lot of rave reviews. Now you can enjoy your favorite characters on your smartphone in Mario Kart Tour.

Cartoon graphics, a variety of tracks, and an incredibly exciting race – all these are not the only pluses of the game. As you pass the championship you will collect stars and unlock various bonuses – new maps, characters, and more. All this does not get bored even after a few hours.

Races are different each time, thanks to all sorts of bonuses, with which you can hit the enemy. But you will have to get used to the controls – you will have to steer only with one finger, as well as drift. Despite this, it will not be difficult to win.

Mario Kart Ru is mandatory for all fans of this universe, and the rest can join these races for the sake of interesting gameplay on miniature maps.

Nitro Nation Drag & Drift Racing

The unfamiliar Nitro Nation Drag & Drift Racing has a lot to offer and the overall impression is not lost even to the best parts of NFS.

This is a classic drag simulator. A straight track, two opponents, and players are only required to switch speeds in time and remember to use nitro. In terms of gameplay, the game is as simple as possible, and the races usually last no more than 30 seconds. A recent update also introduced a drift mode with the ability to activate the handbrake.

What is interesting about Nitro Nation Drag & Drift Racing is the detailed tuning of the car. Dozens of parts can be installed here, increasing power and reducing weight. Also, players have access to a couple of dozen licensed cars – BMW, Mercedes, Lotus, Nissan, and others. Nitro Nation Drag & Drift Racing even has a Fun section, where you can take a ride in a couple of tanks.

It all looks beautiful and interesting, so the career will pull you in for at least a few days.