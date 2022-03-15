Brad Keselowski – Atlanta I Advance

Team: No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Twitter: @RFK6Team, @RFKRacing and @keselowski

Race Format: 500 miles, 325 laps, Stages: 105-105-115

Practice – Saturday, March 18 at 5 p.m. ET on FS1, SiriusXM Channel 90

Qualifying – Saturday, March 19 at 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1, SiriusXM Channel 90

Race – Sunday, March 20 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

· With practice and qualifying back on the horizon for the NASCAR Cup Series, with it comes a unique format. For Atlanta, teams will practice a full 50-minute session Friday evening, followed by a qualifying session Saturday midday.

· Qualifying will again be split into two groups with the top-five fastest cars in each group transferring to the final round. The final round of qualifying to determine the pole sitter will feature 10 cars, as all qualifying this weekend will include just one lap per car.

Keselowski at Atlanta Motor Speedway

· Keselowski makes his 15th Cup start at Atlanta this weekend where he is a two-time winner with an average finish of 15.2.

· Keselowski won at the 1-mile track first in 2017 after starting fifth, and again in 2019. Overall he’s led laps in eight different Atlanta races, and finished inside the top-10 on nine occasions.

· He finished top-10 in six-straight races from 2015-2020, including the pair of events he won. Outside the two victories, he has one runner-up result (2018), a third-place run (2012) and three ninth-place finishes.

· Keselowski has a 14.1 average starting position at Atlanta with a career-best effort of P2 in 2014. Overall he’s started inside the top-10 five different times.

· He also made eight Xfinity Series starts with six top-10s, including two P2 finishes. He also made four Truck starts.

Matt McCall at Atlanta Motor Speedway

· McCall won the Cup Series’ most recent event at Atlanta, leading Kurt Busch and the No. 1 team to the victory. The team led 144 laps en route to McCall’s third Cup win overall.

· Overall he has four top-10s on the Atlanta surface with a P3 finish in 2019, and a sixth-place run a year later.

· McCall has an impressive 8.0 average qualifying effort with five starts inside the top-10, including a career-best second in 2016 with Jamie McMurray.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Atlanta:

“Atlanta is going to be one of the more interesting weekends we will see all season. There is already so much new right now, then throw in a repave of that surface and the differences it now provides, Sunday is going to turn out to be wild. As a 6 team we know where we stand, and as I’ve said before we know the battle to get to where we want to be would be tough. We’re looking forward to a fun weekend in the Kohler Generators Ford.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski finished 23rd last weekend in Phoenix.

On the Car

Kohler Generators returns to the No. 6 car for its second primary race of the season. They will serve as the anchor partner for the No. 6 team in 2022 and be a primary in 14 races. Kohler initially joined the RFK family in 2021 as a partner in eight events with the No. 6 team.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry, tile and lighting; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.

A global force in power solutions since 1920, Kohler manufactures engines and complete power systems, including generators (portable, marine, residential, commercial and industrial), automatic transfer switches, switchgear, monitoring controls, and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications all around the world. The business is committed to reliable, leading edge power-generation products, clean energy solutions, as well as comprehensive after-sale support. Visit KohlerGenerators.com, facebook.com/KOHLERPower, and on Twitter at @KOHLERPower.