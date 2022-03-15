JR Motorsports’ No. 7 to Carry ‘Door, Bumper, Clear’ Podcast at Dover

Limited-Supply Diecasts Available Now for Pre-Order at RacingUSA.com

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 15, 2022) – Justin Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet will showcase Dirty Mo Media’s Door, Bumper, Clear podcast for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway (April 30). Allgaier helped announce the one-race primary sponsorship on this week’s episode of Door, Bumper, Clear, which is available now on DirtyMoMedia.com and all major podcasting platforms.

Allgaier also said during his DBC appearance that a limited supply of 1:24-scale diecast collectibles of the blue and red paint scheme are being sold exclusively at RacingUSA.com. Pre-orders are being accepted now. Each car will have Allgaier’s autograph on the windshield, the driver confirmed.

“This whole thing started when our friends at RacingUSA.com had the idea of creating a Door, Bumper, Clear fantasy diecast,” said Mike Davis, founder and managing director of Dirty Mo Media. “I loved the idea, but it just so happens our little media company is inside a very successful race shop. We started thinking, ‘Maybe this fantasy car doesn’t have to be fantasy at all. It could be real!’ The stars aligned, and the Door, Bumper, Clear Chevy became an actual thing that we cannot wait to watch on April 30.”

Door, Bumper, Clear is part of Dirty Mo Media’s original podcast network, which also includes popular franchises The Dale Jr. Download, The Burton Continuum and Glorious White-Knuckled, God-Fearing, Spun-Out-And-Half-Turned-Over Racing Stories. DBC is presented by Offerpad and hosted by longtime NASCAR spotters T.J. Majors, Brett Griffin and Freddie Kraft, all of whom provide unparalleled insight and candor on a weekly basis. It is that very insider’s perspective that has elevated DBC into one of motorsports’ most popular podcasts.

Fitting, then, that DBC would be paired with the reigning NXS Most Popular Driver. Allgaier has won the award each year since 2019, thanks in large part to his on-track success which includes 16 career victories. Two of those wins have come at Dover (May 2018, August 2020). Allgaier has finished no worse than third in seven of his last eight races at the Monster Mile with a 2.6 average finish over that span.

“Being a guest on the show yesterday and making this announcement was a lot of fun,” said Allgaier. “It’s really cool to see the growth of all the Dirty Mo podcasts over the last couple years.

“The race itself is going to be interesting, especially since we’ll be racing against the DBC guys on the spotters stand. We definitely won’t be cutting them any slack on the racetrack, but either way it’s going to be a fun day for sure.”

This will mark the third time Dirty Mo Media will appear on a JRM Chevrolet and the first with the organization since 2016.

“Anytime we do something like this, it’s a gesture of thanks to Dirty Mo Media consumers,” said Davis. “I think they enjoy the correlation between the racing and their favorite digital media brands.”

Catch Allgaier behind the wheel of the No. 7 Door, Bumper, Clear/Dirty Mo Media Chevrolet on Saturday, April 30 at 1:30 p.m. EST live on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

