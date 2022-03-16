Carson Hocevar – Fr8 208 Race Advance

Race Advance – Fr8 208 (135 Laps/208 Miles) | Atlanta Motor Speedway

Saturday, March 19 | Hampton, Ga. | 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Mich.) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on Atlanta Motor Speedway: “While there are a lot of question marks and unknowns going into Atlanta this weekend, we’re certain that we have a solid No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet to bring to the race track. Having the ability to run the same truck that we ran at Las Vegas gives us the confidence that we’re putting our best foot forward to run up front at Atlanta.”

Hocevar at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Hocevar readies for his second career start at Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday. The Michigan native produced a 12th-place finish last year in his rookie season after starting 17th.

On the Truck: Hocevar and the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the Premier Security Solutions paint scheme for Saturday’s Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Last time out (Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 – Start: 12th / Finish: 13th): Hocevar made his way into the top-five just seven laps in and opted to pit under the first caution on lap 21 to make one final push to the front before the end of stage one. He went on to earn five stage points with a fifth-place finish in stage one and started on the inside line of the front row for stage two, setting himself up to take the lead on the backstretch – the first of nine laps led on the night for the 19 year-old.

Hocevar battled Kyle Busch for the top spot in the ensuing laps before giving way to the NASCAR Cup Series Champion and crossed the line 11th in stage two. On lap 98, Hocevar got loose off of turn four and spun, sliding through the infield grass to bring out the caution. He rebounded to pick his way through the field in the closing laps before settling for a 13th-place finish.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Premier Security Solutions:

​​Founded in 2013 by a retired Flint Michigan Police Officer, Premier Security Solutions is committed to deflect and deter unlawful activity for their clients, create a safe campus, and provide a secure environment. A company fully committed to community involvement and protection. Premier partners with many community organizations like Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and his G.H.O.S.T. team combatting human trafficking. Premier provides an array of security services, including K-12 school campus, industrial logistics, corporate and event security in addition to a state-of-the-art monitoring center and all types of security training for both law enforcement and civilian trainees. For more information, please visit www.premiersecurity.solutions/

Follow Carson Hocevar on Instagram and on the web: @CarsonHocevar / CarsonHocevar.com