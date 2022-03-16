Fraternal Order of Eagles to Sponsor Spire Motorsports, Corey LaJoie in Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

CONCORD, N.C. (March 15, 2022) – Spire Motorsports announced today the Fraternal Order of Eagles (F.O.E.) will sponsor the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with driver Corey LaJoie in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The F.O.E. is an international non-profit organization uniting fraternally in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice, and equality, to make human life more desirable by lessening its ills and promoting peace, prosperity, gladness and hope.

The F.O.E. donates more than $10 million a year to local communities, fundraisers, charities and more. As part of its philosophy, the F.O.E. gives back 100 percent of monies raised in the form of grants. Fundraisers are conducted for eight major charities, including kidney, heart, diabetes, cancer and spinal cord injury funds, a children’s fund, memorial foundation and the Golden Eagle Fund.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue our partnership with Spire Motorsports and now with Corey LaJoie in the Cup Series,” said Brian Rogers, Grand Worthy President of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. “Corey and the team represent what the Eagles are all about on and off the track and we’re excited for another great season together.”

​​“It’s always a fun weekend when we have the Fraternal Order of Eagles on board,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “We won our first NASCAR Cup Series race together, so that’s obviously a historic moment for both of us. The Eagles always show great passion for the sport. Anytime we can showcase that organization, its members and their charitable and philanthropic efforts, we’re winning on and off the track, no matter what the scoreboard says. Atlanta Motor Speedway has been re-configured so we’re looking at a whole new racetrack. We know Corey LaJoie will rise to the occasion.”

As an active participant in benevolent endeavors, LaJoie is a natural fit for the F.O.E. His passion for charitable work has raised money for the Christian organization SamaritansFeet.org. He was acknowledged for his efforts with the 2019 National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) distinguished Spirit Award. LaJoie is a staple on social media platforms, and he also hosts the podcast “Stacking Pennies.”

The phrase “stacking pennies” has become a life and career philosophy for LaJoie. Despite being the son of two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Randy LaJoie, the third-generation racer has charted his own trajectory in the sport and champions small accomplishments that add up to the sum of a larger victory.

“The Fraternal Order of Eagles has a great legacy in the sport,” explained LaJoie. “I’ve always admired its charitable initiatives and the organization’s desire to help those who need it the most. I’m excited to carry the iconic F.O.E. scheme in Atlanta this weekend. We’re looking forward to a solid run.”

The Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500 from Atlanta Motor Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sunday, March 20 beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The fifth of 36 races on the 2022 NCS calendar will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About the Fraternal Order of Eagles …

The F.O.E. was founded in February 1898 by six theatre owners gathered in a Seattle shipyard to discuss a musician’s strike. After addressing the matter, they agreed to “bury the hatchet” and form “The Order of Good Things.” As numbers grew, members selected the Bald Eagle as the official emblem and changed the name to “The Fraternal Order of Eagles.” The women’s auxiliary traces its roots to 1927. The Fraternal Order of Eagles includes nearly 800,000 members and more than 1,500 locations across the United States and Canada. Stop by one of our locations and see why the F.O.E. is known as People Helping People.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports was established in 2018 and is co-owned by Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2022, Spire Motorsports will field two full-time NASCAR Cup Series entries. Corey LaJoie will drive the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in NASCAR’s premier series for the entire 2022 campaign while Josh Bilicki and Landon Cassill will split time in the team’s No. 77 entry. The team will also field a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team in select events.

Spire Motorsports earned an upset victory for the ages in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019.