RCR NCS Post Race Report: Atlanta

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Team Show Speed at Atlanta Motor Speedway Before Stage 1 Incident

Finish: 35th

Start: 17th

Points: 21st

“We had a really fast Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 today, so it’s a real shame we didn’t get to finish the race. Handling-wise and speed-wise, we had a great car. At the end of Stage 1, William Byron and I had a good run through Turns 1 and 2. I got to the lead and he pushed me down the backstretch. I knew the Toyotas were going to go opposite of us, so I felt like having the No. 24 car block bottom and me go to the top would keep the Chevys up front. The No. 18 car decided to stick with me. I know he probably thought he was doing us a favor, but you can’t push on the left rear on exit off Turn 4 going as fast as we’re going. He just turned me and it took us both out of the race. It was the end of Stage 1. We were going to get a run down the front stretch right there, so I don’t know why he’s pushing dead center, at the three-quarter mark. It’s part of it I guess. It was fun racing there for a while with a really fast No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevy. My feelings are hurt. It’s been two weeks in a row we’ve been taken out of the race.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Team Run Up Front at Atlanta Motor Speedway Before On-Track Incident

Finish: 28th

Start: 5th

Points: 15th

“Man, what a day. This was a tough one because this team brought me a really fast 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and we were up there battling hard for the lead for most of the first stage. We cut a tire while running at the front of the field and spun in front of everyone. Our RCR team worked really hard to repair the damage and keep us out on the track, but we were no where near competitive after that and it ultimately ended our race. This new Atlanta is wild and hopefully the tire issues can be resolved so we can come back next time and put on a really good show for the fans. My team has been working really hard to bring fast cars to the track each week and I’m proud of the effort of the No. 8 team today. Thank you to 3CHI for their support today and we’re looking forward to a better race at COTA.” -Tyler Reddick