BLAINE PERKINS: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes – Circuit of the Americas

BLAINE PERKINS

No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: XPEL 225

Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Venue: Circuit of the Americas (COTA)

Location: Austin, Texas

Track Description: 3.41 mile(s), Road Course

Race: 42 laps / 143.22 miles

CR7 Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2018, the Statesville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 51 starts with three drivers, Grant Enfinger, Colby Howard, and Codie Rohrbaugh. CR7 Motorsports has collected three top-five finishes (Daytona, Talladega, Austin) and eight top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 23.6 and an average finishing position of 22.5.

CR7 Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the Circuit of the Americas … This weekend will mark CR7 Motorsports’ second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the Austin, Texas,-facility. The organization posted a team best fourth-place finish at the track on May 22, 2021 with driver Grant Enfinger. The one previous start at the Circuit of the Americas, a 3.41-mile road course, has earned CR7 Motorsports an average starting position of 23.0 and an average finish of 4.0.

Catch the Action … The XPEL 225 at the Circuit of the Americas will be broadcast live on FS1 on Saturday, March 26, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS COTA at 12:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 12:30 p.m. (ET). Qualifying for the fourth event of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule will air on Friday, March 25 at 3:00 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

Blaine Perkins

No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado Crossroads of North America Details … This weekend will mark Blaine Perkins’ track debut with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Circuit of the Americas, named for its ideal location at the crossroads of North America from north to south, east to west. The 20-turn, counterclockwise track features an elevation change of 133 feet for Perkins to navigate. Road Course Stats: This weekend marks Blaine Perkins’ road course debut with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

The 22-year-old has road course experience at the Utah Motorsports Campus (East Loop at Utah Motorsports Campus, 2.2-mile), and the Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway (1.99-mile).

In the Rearview Mirror: Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway … Blaine Perkins, driver of the No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado for CR7 Motorsports, finished in the 29th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fr8 208 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 19, located in Hampton, Ga. Perkins started in the 32nd-place in the 36-truck field. For the first time this season, NASCAR used a mathematical formula to set the starting lineup for the 135-lap race, after inclement weather forced the practice session to be postponed. At the end of Stage 1 on Lap 30 he was in the 23rd-place. On Lap 46 Perkins made contact with the wall resulting in a right-rear tire down. Throughout the event, he would have three additional right-rear tires go down. On Lap 60, at the end of Stage 2, Perkins was scored in the 33rd-place. He was scored as high as the 20th-place at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Blaine Perkins, driver of the No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado for CR7 Motorsports

On the Circuit of the Americas:

“I am excited to get to the Circuit of the Americas for the first road course event of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Since starting my career in go-karts, I have always had a passion for road-course racing. This weekend, I am excited to get my first NASCAR national series road course start.

“CR7 Motorsports ran really well last year at COTA, so I know our team will have a fast Chevrolet Silverado. I am looking forward to being able to compete up-front this weekend.”

