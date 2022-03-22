KRIS WRIGHT: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes – Circuit of the Americas

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: XPEL 225

Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Venue: Circuit of the Americas (COTA)

Location: Austin, Texas

Track Description: 3.41 mile(s), Road Course

Race: 42 laps / 143.22 miles

Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2016, the Mooresville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 293 starts with 40 drivers, including NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) drivers Trevor Bayne, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson. Niece Motorsports has collected three victories (Ross Chastain, 2019: Kansas, Gateway and Pocono), 19 top-five finishes and 55 top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 19.6 and an average finishing position of 19.0.

NIECE MOTORSPORTS STATISTICS

Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the Circuit of the Americas … This weekend will mark Niece Motorsports’ fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the Austin, Texas,-facility. The organization posted a team best seventh-place finish at the track in 2021 with driver Carson Hocevar. The three previous starts at the Circuit of the Americas have earned Niece Motorsports one top-10 finish with an overall average starting position of 14.3 and an average finish of 17.7.

Catch the Action … The XPEL 225 at the Circuit of the Americas will be broadcast live on FS1 on Saturday, March 26, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS COTA at 12:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 12:30 p.m. (ET). Qualifying for the fourth event of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule will air on Friday, March 25 at 3:00 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

Kris Wright

No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado

The Circuit Facts … This weekend marks Kris Wright’s debut appearance at the Circuit of the Americas, the only FIAcertified Grade 1 track in the United States, with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Wright has one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at the Circuit of the Americas. In 2021 with Sam Hunt Racing, he

qualified in the 36th-place and finished in the 32nd-place, due to a mechanical failure.

Road Course Stats: In one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start on a road course, Kris Wright recorded a 25th place finish at the DAYTONA (Fla.) Road Course on August 16, 2020. The start was his debut in NASCAR national series competition in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, his single series start of the 2020 season.

Wright has competed on 22 different road courses and street circuits throughout his career.

KRIS WRIGHT STATISTICS

In the Rearview Mirror: Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway … Kris Wright, driver of the No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports, finished in the 21st-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fr8 208 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 19, located in Hampton, Ga. Wright started in the 21st-place in the 36-truck field. At the end of Stage 1 on Lap 30 he was in the 32nd-place, and by the end of Stage 2 on Lap 60, Wright was scored in the 26th-place. Wright was scored as high as the 15th-place at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports

On the Circuit of the Americas:

“I am excited to get to the Circuit of the Americas for the first road course event of the season. We had some good speed

there last year with the NASCAR Xfinity Series start. I am looking forward to what we can do in our No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation

Chevrolet Silverado.

“It is great having support from F.N.B. Corporation again this week in what should be a solid result for Niece Motorsports. I

know our team has been working hard in the shop to prepare this truck for Saturday.”

Kris Wright on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com or connect with Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR) or Instagram (@krisonnascar).

#

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB’s market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of approximately $42 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB’s wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FNB” and is included in Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks SubIndustry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.