Shop Deegan 38 Joins Luke Morey as Primary Partner for 2022 Season

Mooresville, NC (March 17, 2022) – Announced today, Team Hornaday Development and driver Luke Morey welcome Shop Deegan 38 for the 2022 CARS tour and Carolina Pro Late Model tour. Morey will make his CARS tour series debut March 26th at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway.

Born into a racing family, Morey began competing at the age of seven and has made the natural progression through the US Legend Car Series, earning a US Legend Car North Carolina State Championship and will now move into full-size stock cars. Along with his move to stock cars, Morey welcomes Shop Deegan 38 as his primary partner for the 2022 season.

Shop Deegan 38, founded by American racer Brian Deegan is a family owned business featuring merchandise supporting Deegan’s legendary career on both two and four wheels. The shop also showcases merchandise for his daughter and current Truck Series driver Hailee Deegan, and Haiden “Danger Boy” and Hudson “Huckson” Deegan, who are both competing on the motocross circuit.

“It’s all about family and when I met Luke, I saw a kid who’s 100% committed to his dream and his family backs him 110%,” said Brain Deegan. “It’s going to be cool watching Luke take this next step in the CARS tour promoting ShopDeegan38.com.”

Continuing to develop his career, Morey has been a part of Team Hornaday Development for two years and has shown his talents both on and off the track. This year will prove to be his biggest challenge yet, but one he has put in the time and effort for and is prepared to take the next step in his career.

“I’m excited to take on a new challenge with full-size stock cars this year,” said Morey. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve been at a race track with my family watching my dad race. It’s cool to now be able to be the one in the driver’s seat and continuing to compete on new tracks each weekend and against some of the best racers across the country. To have Brain Deegan come on board to support me and my career is huge. I’ve always looked up to him and what he accomplished in his career and to see what Hailee is now doing in NASCAR is really cool.”