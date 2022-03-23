Is Nitrogen Gas Better Than Air For Your Car Tires?

As a car owner, you want the best for it to serve you longer and save you money. The car tires are an important part of your vehicle because they are the ones that hit the road and thus have an impact on safety, handling and safety. Regular tire checkups are crucial, and when filling them, you may be wondering between nitrogen and air which is the most appropriate. Read on to find out the right one for your car.

Why Nitrogen Is Better Than Air

For your tires to stay in good shape, they need pressure. When you use nitrogen, the pressure stays longer than when you put air in. Compared to compressed air, nitrogen is better because its molecules move slower and are larger.

When you use nitrogen, it will not seep out of the tires faster as air, thus maintaining the right pressure for long. The right pressure helps the tires last longer, saves you fuel cost and makes car handling better. The next time you want the right solution for your car, consider using nitrogen generators as they are reliable, dependable, and cost-effective.

Effect of Temperature Changes

Gas contracts in cool air and expands in hot air, which applies to any gas in a tire. That is why it is advisable to check your car tires before you start driving or early in the morning before the sun heats up. Using nitrogen in tires is advantageous because it does not support combustion or moisture.

Nitrogen is non-flammable, making it ideal for use in demanding environments or heavy commercial use. Any situation that requires the high performance of vehicles requires dry nitrogen as it reduces variations in tire pressure.

When to Opt For Nitrogen or Compressed Air

As much as nitrogen is advantageous, it is not necessary to use it. If your car usage in a day does not demand the tires, you can do without nitrogen. Since compressed air is convenient and free, you are better off with it than nitrogen.

What to Do When There Is No Nitrogen

When you opt to use nitrogen, there may be times that you find yourself in need of putting pressure in the tires, but the gas is not available nearby. Instead of driving with low air in your tires, you can fill them up using compressed air. However, the effectiveness of nitrogen and its purity will lessen. There will be no evidence that mixing the two can cause any serious chemical reaction.

The use of nitrogen does not mean you have to neglect regular checkups of tire inflation pressure. You have to re-inflate with nitrogen or air when you have low inflation pressure. It is risky operating a vehicle on underinflated tires.

Bottom Line

Your vehicle deserves the best care and whether you choose to use compressed air or nitrogen depends on the performance of your car. The most important thing is to maintain your car to serve you for a long time. One way of maintaining the ties well is by having them inflated as they tend to handle better, last longer, and wear evenly.