LTK and Sheehan Head to Road Atlanta Trans Am

Bow, New HAMPSHIRE – March 23, 2022 – Former Ironman Tom Sheehan and his Damon Racing team will be glad to head to the annual race in the Peach State in good condition after a strong but gruelling performance in North Carolina. On that occasion, Tom lifted the No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Damon Racing racecar seven places during the course of the race. The team scored 10 points to give him 17 for the season.

Tom and the team now focus on Round 3 of the 2022 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season held this year at Road Atlanta, a circuit Tom knows well. The scheduling of this year’s races with Rounds 2 and 3 at Charlotte and now Atlanta on consecutive weekends means that most teams have stayed in the south and roll on from one to the other.

Now known as Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, the southern circuit hosting the weekend’s action is a 2.540-mile road course, located just north of Braselton. A hugely popular facility and the only one of its kind in the region, it is utilised for a wide variety of events, including professional and amateur sportscar and motorcycle races, racing and driving schools, corporate programs and testing for motorsports teams.

Known for its multiple elevation changes, Atlanta is a real driver’s track, and the current configuration has 12 Turns, including the famous esses between Turns 3 and 5. Turn 12 is a unique dive that brings drivers downhill to the front straight. The track is owned by IMSA Holdings, LLC through its subsidiary Road Atlanta, LLC, and is the home to the Petit Le Mans, as well as AMA motorcycle racing, and smaller events throughout the year. Michelin acquired naming rights to the facility in 2018.

Tom and the rest of the TA2 field can get their first taste of the circuit at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday when there’s an optional testing session. The second optional session is at 5:10 p.m. that afternoon. Practice is at 11:15 a.m. on Friday with the qualifying session at 4:25p.m. that afternoon. TA2 race at Atlanta is on Saturday, March 26 at 1pm and fans can buy tickets through this link: http://speedtour.net/events/. We hope to see you there!

If you were unable to attend the Racing in person or watch the race live, you can catch up

Catch all the action live on Trans Am’s YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/c/TheTransAmSeries

For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies please visit the website online at https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com/.

About LTK Insulation Technologies:

Putting LTK insulation jackets & covers to work on your project saves your firm real money and time. The LTK Insulation products are so fast and easy. Installation is as fast as identification. Our carefully designed products line allows; fast, sure fit, 100% clean, no tool installation. Product designed for; balance valves, control valves, flex hoses, in line specialties, couplings, quick connects, unions, zone pumps. Your imagination is the only limit….GOLTK!