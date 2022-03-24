Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Season Goes Green Two Weeks from Today with the HSR Spring Fling at Sebring International Raceway

Returning Amalfi Racing Porsche 935/K1 Among Must-See Entries Set for 2022 HSR Opener at Sebring International Raceway, April 6 – 8

Tickets on Sale and Early-Entry Deadline for Competitors Tonight at Midnight for Season-Opening HSR Spring Fling

SEBRING, Florida (March 23, 2022) – The 2022 Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) season officially begins just two weeks from today with the opening day of on-track activity for the HSR Spring Fling at Sebring International Raceway, April 6 – 8.

The season-opening race for the fourth-straight year, the HSR Spring Fling at Sebring returns in 2022 with the same Wednesday through Friday weekday schedule format that proved popular with competitors and race fans alike when it was introduced last year.

Tickets are now on sale and available at www.HSRTickets.com while the early entry discount deadline for competitors is tonight, Wednesday, March 23 at Midnight EDT. Visit the official HSR Spring Fling event page at https://hsrrace.com/sebringspringfling2022/ to register and for additional information such as the event schedule and eligible Run Groups.

Among the must-see entries set for the HSR Spring Fling is the unique 1976 No. 5 Porsche 935/K1 from Amalfi Racing that returns to Sebring after previously competing in the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour. The K1 will be driven once again by Matteo Ferrer, a 26-year-old Italian who is a champion in FIA Masters Historic Formula One competition in Europe.

Ferrer swept both HSR Group 9 WeatherTech Sprint races in the K1 in his first visit to Barber Motorsports Park in May of 2019. With other drivers, Amalfi debuted the K1 at the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour in 2016 and battled for the Group B win throughout the 2017 Classic Sebring before being just edged for the victory on the last lap of the final heat.

Online ticket sales will end this Saturday, March 26, with sales picking up again exclusively at Sebring International Raceway at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 6. At the gate prices will be higher so advance orders this week are encouraged.

