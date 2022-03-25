How was Cristiano Ronaldo’s last season in the Primera

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the great legends of world football. The Portuguese player has won many team and individual awards, which only emphasize his greatness. He spent his prime time at Real Madrid. Moreover, you can easily find on the sports statistics website today’s football results live scores of matches involving this club.

Ronaldo spent nine years with the club and during this period the club managed to win the Primera only twice, it triumphed four times in the Champions League. The merit of the Portuguese in this is huge.

Cristiano's last season in La Liga was not very successful for him. The Madrid players failed at the beginning of the 2017/18 campaign, and by winter it was clear that they would not be able to catch up with Barcelona.

Real Madrid finished in third place in that campaign, missing out on Atlético. As for Ronaldo personally, he scored 26 goals. He arrived in second place in the list of the top scorers of the Primera, behind his eternal rival Leo Messi.

Cristiano, as well as the club as a whole, did not start the season in the best way. However, in the second part of the season, he managed to improve his performance. Most importantly, the Portuguese, together with Real Madrid, triumphed once again in the Champions League during that season.

How did Ronaldo’s career develop later on?

The 2018 UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool was Cristiano's last match for the club. He moved to Juventus Turin already in the summer of 2018.

If talking about Ronaldo’s achievements in general, he is the second-leading scorer in the history of the Primera. Yes, he is far behind Messi, but he also spent much less time here than Lionel. Cristiano regularly scored his goals thanks to:

Constant targeting of the opponents’ gate. He shot an average of more than five times per game. Naturally, some of his shots were accurate. Great playing along with partners. Real Madrid’s lineup was truly stellar. At different times Ronaldo was assisted by such masters as Benzema, Modrić, Kroos, Ozil, Di Maria and others. Ability to play on the “second floor”. The Portuguese pumped up this skill almost better than anyone else. He regularly closed his teammates’ assists and was often accurate.

Of course, the departure of Cristiano in 2018 had a negative impact on the results of the Madrid club both in La Liga and on the international stage. However, the team managed to regain the league title after a season. Cristiano’s final season in Madrid will surely be remembered by fans for his performances in the Champions League and not in the Primera.