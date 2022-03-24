Jeremy Clements Racing to do the Texas 3-Step with returning partners, Straitline and Nitro Companies

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is thrilled to announce the season debut of returning partners Straitline and the Nitro family of companies for all three Texas races in 2022. Straitline and Nitro along with AGP Energy Services will adorn the #51 Chevrolet starting this weekend. In the Pit Boss 250 at the Circuit of The Americas, Saturday March 26th. Plus, they will sponsor both races at Texas Motor Speedway later this year.

“I’m so grateful to have Straitline and Nitro return this season and to partner with them in all three races this year in their home state of Texas.” Clements stated. “We have had good cars this year but not near the finishes to show for it. I know we can definitely be in the mix Saturday and take the Straitline Nitro hot rod to the front!” Clements went on to say.

Joining Straitline and Nitro as associate sponsors will be: AGP Energy Services , Fox Sports Spartanburg, E3 Spark Plugs, Whitetail Smokeless, Chalew Performance, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC, Upstate Body & Towing, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Circuit of The Americas

Race: Pit Boss 250

Date: March 26th, 2022

Broadcast Information – TV: 4:30 pm EST on FS1

FAST FACTS:

• Best Start 33rd

• Best Finish 23rd

• 2nd career start at COTA

JCR TEAM

Team: No. 51

Crew Chief: Mark Setzer

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Clements Racing Engines

Twitter: @JClement51 @JCR_Clements51

Instagram: @jclements51 @jeremyclementsracing

Facebook: Jeremy Clements Racing

ABOUT THE STRAITLINE & NITRO FAMILY OF COMPANIES

Nitro, founded in 2010 in Nordheim, TX, and Straitline, founded in 2018 in San Antonio, TX, together provide oilfield equipment and services solutions to the American Oil and Gas Industry. Although headquartered in Texas, they can work throughout this great country to provide their expertise. Everyone in their team is family, and that is how they treat their customers. They take pride in the quality of their work and exceeding their customers’ expectations and strive to do so daily. From site construction to multi-well completion services, Straitline and Nitro are the companies you can trust to get the job done.