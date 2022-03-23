JR Motorsports — NXS COTA Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Circuit of the Americas

RACE: Pit Boss 250 (46 laps / 156.86 miles)

DATE: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Broadcast Information – TV: 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 4 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

• Sam Mayer will make his first start at Circuit of the Americas this weekend in the No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet.

• In four starts at road courses in the NXS, Mayer has two top 10s with a best finish of 10th (twice) coming at the Charlotte Roval and Watkins Glen last season.

• Mayer and the Taylor-Moyer led No. 1 team have an average finish of 7.3 in Stage One and Two this season, along with top 10 efforts in nine of those 10 stages.

Josh Berry

No. 8 PUBG MOBILE Chevrolet

• Josh Berry makes his COTA debut this weekend in the No. 8 PUBG MOBILE Camaro.

• In one road-course start in the NXS, Berry drove to an eighth-place finish at Mid-Ohio last season.

• The Hendersonville, Tenn. native has now recorded five top-10 finishes in his last 10 starts in the NXS, dating back to Richmond Raceway last season.

• Berry led three laps and won Stage One last weekend before being swept up in a late-race incident.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• In 15 career NXS starts on road courses, Noah Gragson has seven top-five and 12 top-10 finishes, with a best result of second at the Charlotte Roval in 2020.

• Gragson is atop the series points for the second straight week following last week’s event at Atlanta Motor Speedway. His win at Phoenix Raceway qualified him for the NXS Playoffs.

• Gragson has been a winner on road courses in his NASCAR career, earning victories in three NASCAR K&N Pro Series West races.



Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier looks to better last year’s third-place finish in the inaugural NXS event at COTA this weekend.

• Overall in his NXS career, Allgaier has netted three wins, 11 top fives and 24 top 10s in 39 road course starts.

• Two of Allgaier’s three road-course victories came in 2018 with JRM at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Road America.

• Allgaier’s No. 7 Camaro will have a different look for this weekend. As one of two BRANDT Chevrolets on the road course at COTA, the Illinois native’s paint scheme will have a white base with the familiar bright red accents.

Miguel Paludo

No. 88 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Miguel Paludo makes his return to the NXS and JRM this weekend at COTA behind the wheel of the No. 88 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet.

• In three starts for JRM in 2021, the seven-time and defending Porsche Carrera Cup Champion earned a best finish of seventh, coming at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.

• A native of Nova Prata, Brazil, Paludo will be behind the wheel of a fifth entry for JRM. It’s just the seventh time in organizational history that the team has competed with five cars.

Driver Quotes

“I am really looking forward to COTA this weekend. I put a lot of effort in the last few years to be better on roadcourses and hopefully I can show that this weekend. We had great road course runs going last year so if I can minimize mistakes on track, I know we can contend for the win at the end.” – Sam Mayer

“COTA is such a fun and unique road course. We were able to have a solid race here last year and I see no reason why we can’t back that up again with our BRANDT Chevrolet. It’s going to be a special weekend overall for BRANDT with Miguel (Paludo) coming back in the (No.) 88. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we both can do.” – Justin Allgaier

“COTA is a great track and I am excited to get down there this weekend. I don’t have much experience on road courses but I have been putting in the time at the sim with this PUBG MOBILE group and with Josh Wise. This weekend we will see how much I have grown in these Xfinity Series cars and hopefully we have a shot to go for it at the end.” – Josh Berry

“COTA did not treat us well last year but we have had plenty of speed this year and now we’re going to a road course which fits my driving style. I have a lot of fun at these places and I know Luke (Lambert, crew chief) and this No. 9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee team will give me a fast car so that we can compete for another win.” – Noah Gragson

“It is very special to me to get this opportunity to return to JR Motorsports and get behind the wheel of this No. 88 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet. I can’t thank BRANDT and JRM enough for this opportunity and I’m ready to get back out on the track and contend for the win on Saturday, especially with my BRANDT teammate Justin (Allgaier).“ – Miguel Paludo



JRM Team Updates:

• JR Motorsports at COTA: JR Motorsports made its first start at the 3.426-mile Circuit of the Americas last season and brought home one top five, one top 10 and a best finish of third with Justin Allgaier. JRM will bring a fifth car this weekend, the seventh time in the organization’s history, as Miguel Paludo jumps behind the wheel of the No. 88 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet.

• Fourth Anniversary: Celebrating its fourth anniversary, PUBG MOBILE is a battle royale mobile game developed by Lightspeed and Quantum Studios of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc. and is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS. The game focuses on visual quality, maps, fast-paced action, and other aspects, providing an all-rounded surreal battle royale experience to players. For more information, visit pubgmobile.com and download the game for free on the App Store or Google Play Store.

• Souvenir Rig Autograph Session: JRM drivers Justin Allgaier, Miguel Paludo and Noah Gragson will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports/Hendrick Motorsports souvenir trailer at COTA on Friday, March 25 from 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. local time.