WWE Legend The Undertaker to Drive Pace Car at Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series Race

Texas-native Mark Calaway, best known as “The Undertaker,” will lead the field to green to start Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series showdown.

Tickets for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix are on sale at NASCARatCOTA.com/Tickets.

AUSTIN, Texas (March 25, 2022) – Circuit of The Americas is “resurrecting” one of WWE’s biggest names for this weekend’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The Undertaker will descend upon NASCAR at COTA on Sunday to lead the field to the green flag as Honorary Pace Car driver.

“I am honored to be the Honorary Pace Car driver at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in Austin,” said Calaway. “It’s a big week for Texas with WrestleMania in Dallas on April 2 and April 3, and I am excited to kick it off at Circuit of The Americas.”

Houston, Texas-native Mark Calaway, best known as “The Undertaker,” is one of WWE’s most popular and enduring figures and a pop culture icon. He is a multi-time WWE and World Heavyweight Champion, a six-time tag-team champion and a Royal Rumble Match winner. Next week, he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Tickets:

Tickets for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series showdown are on sale at NASCARatCOTA.com/Tickets. Further details can be found on the NASCAR at COTA website including the full race weekend schedule.

Follow Us:

Keep track of all things NASCAR at COTA by following on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@NASCARatCOTA). Keep up with all the latest information on the NASCAR at COTA website and mobile app.