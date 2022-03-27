Search
CHRIS FERGUSON SCORES $50,000 SUPER LATE MODEL VICTORY SATURDAY NIGHT DURING KARL KUSTOMS BRISTOL DIRT NATIONALS

By Official Release
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Chris Ferguson pocketed $50,000 for winning the XR Super Series Late Model feature Saturday night in the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sir Lawrence O’Connor (Modified), Dustin Vis (Stock Car) and Colton Trouille (602 Late Models) also were feature winners in their respective divisions.

Ferguson overcame a lackluster run last night where he finished 19th and recaptured the form he used last year to win the Friday Dirt Nationals Super Late Model feature for $10,000. He earned $50,000 for tonight’s win in star-studded the 50-lap feature.

“This is awesome,” Ferguson said. “I am so thankful for all the people that are here with me this weekend and I am so blessed to be in this moment. I have to thank God. This is the biggest win that I’ve had.”

Ferguson held off a hard charge from dirt racing hall of famer Scott Bloomquist and pole-sitter Ricky Weiss to take the win.

“That car was awesome, it was flawless, it’s the same car I won with last year,” Ferguson said. “Anytime Scott is behind us you’ve got to be on your game.”

With the win Ferguson, from Mt. Holly, North Carolina, is now in the conversation to claim the $100,000 total points bonus at the end of the two-week Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals next Saturday.

Friday winner Chris Madden had a tough run during his heat race today and started in the back of the pack and eventually finished 12th. Jonathan Davenport had another strong finish and produced another fourth place finish.

Other notable finishers included Dale McDowell, who finished second last night, posted a seventh place effort tonight. Last night’s third place finisher Brandon Overton finished 15th tonight. Newport’s Jimmy Owens was running in third but got caught up in a crash on lap 21 and eventually finished 21st.

O’Connor, from Vancouver, Canada was declared the winner of the 30-lap Modified feature after original winner Shane Demey was docked two positions for a post-race rules violation.

There was a similar situation in Stock Car as pole winner Vis, who finished second, was declared the winner following post-race tech. Original winner Dallon Murty was docked two positions for a rules infraction discovered during post-race inspection.

Johnny Spaw, Murty, T.J. Herndon and Pat Rachels completed the revised top five.

Georgia native Trouille led all 20 laps of the 602 Late Models feature, and pulled away from the pack to take the victory. Cody Courtney of Knoxville finished second and was followed by Tucker Anderson.

“This car was money, it was perfect,” Trouille said. “My dad worked really hard on this car all week. I want to thank all the people that support me. It’s Bristol, baby.”

The Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals continues Monday with support classes practice for week two. The XR Super Series Late Models return to action on Thursday with their practice session to set up their final two feature races, set for next Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2.

XR Super Series Late Models, 50-lap feature results

  1. Chris Ferguson
  2. Scott Bloomquist
  3. Ricky Weiss
  4. Jonathan Davenport
  5. Ricky Thornton Jr.
  6. Darrell Lanigan
  7. Dale McDowell
  8. Shane Clanton
  9. Devin Moran
  10. Kyle Strickler
  11. Mike Marlar
  12. Chris Madden
  13. Dakotah Knuckles
  14. Ashton Winger
  15. Brandon Overton
  16. Mark Whitener
  17. Kyle Bronson
  18. Brian Nuttall Jr.
  19. Stacy Boles
  20. Garrett Smith
  21. Jimmy Owens
  22. Joseph Joiner
  23. Tim McCreadie
  24. Earl Pearson Jr.

Modified, 30-lap feature results

  1. Sir Lawrence O’Connor
  2. D. Auringer
  3. Shane Demey
  4. Jeff Bodendorfer
  5. Jeremie Hedrick
  6. Lyle Sathoff
  7. Tim Balding
  8. Marcus Yarie
  9. Nathan Patrick
  10. Paris Archie
  11. Rob Charapata
  12. Tyler Stoddard
  13. Rusty Zeigler
  14. Dallas Caldwell
  15. Bill Pittaway
  16. Larry Sanders
  17. Darin Leonard
  18. Randy Zeigler
  19. Kenneth Zeigler
  20. Corey Kortum
  21. Jimmie Leonard
  22. Cody Leonard

Stock Car, 30-lap feature results

  1. Dustin Vis
  2. Johnny Spaw
  3. Dallon Murty
  4. J. Herndon
  5. Pat Rachels
  6. Damon Murty
  7. Colton Arends
  8. Dan Michonski
  9. Justin Vogel
  10. Jason Rogers
  11. Shelby Williams
  12. Ben Glascock
  13. Leslie Gill
  14. Andrea McCain
  15. Johnny Coats
  16. Jason Park
  17. Donnie Pearson
  18. Jaylen Wettengel
  19. Brandon Blake
  20. Nathan Wood
  21. Chris Murray
  22. Tyler Easterday
  23. Eric Zwirschitz
  24. Burl Woods

602 Late Models, 20-lap feature results

  1. Colton Trouille
  2. Cody Courtney
  3. Tucker Anderson
  4. Monk Gulledge
  5. Paul Jorgensen
  6. Cass Fowler


