CHRIS FERGUSON SCORES $50,000 SUPER LATE MODEL VICTORY SATURDAY NIGHT DURING KARL KUSTOMS BRISTOL DIRT NATIONALS

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Chris Ferguson pocketed $50,000 for winning the XR Super Series Late Model feature Saturday night in the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sir Lawrence O’Connor (Modified), Dustin Vis (Stock Car) and Colton Trouille (602 Late Models) also were feature winners in their respective divisions.

Ferguson overcame a lackluster run last night where he finished 19th and recaptured the form he used last year to win the Friday Dirt Nationals Super Late Model feature for $10,000. He earned $50,000 for tonight’s win in star-studded the 50-lap feature.

“This is awesome,” Ferguson said. “I am so thankful for all the people that are here with me this weekend and I am so blessed to be in this moment. I have to thank God. This is the biggest win that I’ve had.”

Ferguson held off a hard charge from dirt racing hall of famer Scott Bloomquist and pole-sitter Ricky Weiss to take the win.

“That car was awesome, it was flawless, it’s the same car I won with last year,” Ferguson said. “Anytime Scott is behind us you’ve got to be on your game.”

With the win Ferguson, from Mt. Holly, North Carolina, is now in the conversation to claim the $100,000 total points bonus at the end of the two-week Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals next Saturday.

Friday winner Chris Madden had a tough run during his heat race today and started in the back of the pack and eventually finished 12th. Jonathan Davenport had another strong finish and produced another fourth place finish.

Other notable finishers included Dale McDowell, who finished second last night, posted a seventh place effort tonight. Last night’s third place finisher Brandon Overton finished 15th tonight. Newport’s Jimmy Owens was running in third but got caught up in a crash on lap 21 and eventually finished 21st.

O’Connor, from Vancouver, Canada was declared the winner of the 30-lap Modified feature after original winner Shane Demey was docked two positions for a post-race rules violation.

There was a similar situation in Stock Car as pole winner Vis, who finished second, was declared the winner following post-race tech. Original winner Dallon Murty was docked two positions for a rules infraction discovered during post-race inspection.

Johnny Spaw, Murty, T.J. Herndon and Pat Rachels completed the revised top five.

Georgia native Trouille led all 20 laps of the 602 Late Models feature, and pulled away from the pack to take the victory. Cody Courtney of Knoxville finished second and was followed by Tucker Anderson.

“This car was money, it was perfect,” Trouille said. “My dad worked really hard on this car all week. I want to thank all the people that support me. It’s Bristol, baby.”

The Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals continues Monday with support classes practice for week two. The XR Super Series Late Models return to action on Thursday with their practice session to set up their final two feature races, set for next Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2.

XR Super Series Late Models, 50-lap feature results

Chris Ferguson Scott Bloomquist Ricky Weiss Jonathan Davenport Ricky Thornton Jr. Darrell Lanigan Dale McDowell Shane Clanton Devin Moran Kyle Strickler Mike Marlar Chris Madden Dakotah Knuckles Ashton Winger Brandon Overton Mark Whitener Kyle Bronson Brian Nuttall Jr. Stacy Boles Garrett Smith Jimmy Owens Joseph Joiner Tim McCreadie Earl Pearson Jr.

Modified, 30-lap feature results

Sir Lawrence O’Connor D. Auringer Shane Demey Jeff Bodendorfer Jeremie Hedrick Lyle Sathoff Tim Balding Marcus Yarie Nathan Patrick Paris Archie Rob Charapata Tyler Stoddard Rusty Zeigler Dallas Caldwell Bill Pittaway Larry Sanders Darin Leonard Randy Zeigler Kenneth Zeigler Corey Kortum Jimmie Leonard Cody Leonard

Stock Car, 30-lap feature results

Dustin Vis Johnny Spaw Dallon Murty J. Herndon Pat Rachels Damon Murty Colton Arends Dan Michonski Justin Vogel Jason Rogers Shelby Williams Ben Glascock Leslie Gill Andrea McCain Johnny Coats Jason Park Donnie Pearson Jaylen Wettengel Brandon Blake Nathan Wood Chris Murray Tyler Easterday Eric Zwirschitz Burl Woods

602 Late Models, 20-lap feature results