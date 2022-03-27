Franklin Road Surges to Second Place in TA2 Championship After Incident Filled Atlanta Showdown

Braselton, GEORGIA – March 26, 2022 – Round 3 of the 2022 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season was staged at a cool, fresh Road Atlanta circuit. The race went green around lunchtime and saw former Champion Cameron Lawrence maintain focus when many of the drivers in the TA2 Class were losing theirs. Driving the No. 6 Franklin Road Apparel Chevrolet Camaro, Lawrence came through the pack to finish in P4, lifting himself in the process one place up the drivers’ Championship table to P2.

It was a good result for Showtime Motorsports as Lawrence delivered an exciting performance, climbing a dozen places over the course of the race from a grid position of P16 to P4 and just off the podium at the checkered flag. The 23 points Lawrence collected put him on 63 Championship points for the season and in a provisional P2 in the Championship table.

We spoke to Cameron after the race and he was understandably pleased that his smooth drive had paid off, “It was a really good race. We just hung in there all weekend. This team just never quits. Same thing in the car: you just can’t ever give up!”

He went on to praise the hard work and consistency of the car and team, “Consistency is paying off for us for sure. We’re happy being just one step off the podium. It just shows what this team’s got.”

Of his climb up the standings to an impressive P2 of over 45 cars in the Championship, he added, “If we don’t have the fastest car then we just want to score the most points we can and that’s what we’re doing.” Cars were leaving the track at regular intervals at Atlanta but none of that phased Cameron.

“We thought there’d be fewer yellow flags than at Charlotte. I didn’t know what to expect. Some of it helped out with cars going off and making some passes.”

Next up for Showtime is the TA Class race where the team principal will bid to follow up his 2020 win at the track in the XGT Class. Fans can catch all the action live on the SVRA and Trans Am YouTube Channels.

CBS Sports Network Air Times

This weekend’s races from Road Atlanta will air on CBS Sports Network the week following the event. TA/XGT/SGT/GT will air on Saturday, April 2 at 6:00 p.m. ET, while TA2 will air on Sunday, April 3 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Fans can find the Franklin Road Apparel Trans Am clothing here: https://www.franklinroad.com/search/trans+am/

Visit the team’s website for Showtime Motorsports showtimemotorsports.net. Learn more about the Showtime Motorsports team partner, Road Apparel, at franklinroad.com and keep up to date with the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli at gotransam.com. #GoTransAm

Check out the Showtime Motorsports Facebook page: facebook.com/showtimemotorsp/ and @ShowtimeMotorsp on Instagram.

About Showtime Motorsports:

The Showtime Motorsports brand includes Ken Thwaits’ racing team and racecars, and an outstanding classic Camaro collection. Showtime Motorsports brings together a dynamic staff who employ diverse talents and share a passion for cars, racing and caring for clients like they are our own family members.