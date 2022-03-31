Dr Pepper and 23XI Racing Speed Institute announce return of Tuition Program

Program Provides Tuition Support to 23 Students and Internship Opportunities with 23XI SPEED Institute

Mooresville, N.C. (March 31, 2022)—Dr Pepper and 23XI Racing announced today the return of the Dr Pepper and 23XI SPEED Institute Tuition Program for 2022. The tuition program provides $5,000 each to 23 college students pursuing their interest in a career in the motorsports industry. Two tuition recipients will also receive an internship in their field with 23XI through the 23XI SPEED Institute.

The Dr Pepper and 23XI SPEED Institute tuition program was established in 2021 to amplify the efforts of the 23XI SPEED (Scholarship, Professional Education, Executive Development) Institute in support of the team’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals. It continues a longstanding Dr Pepper tradition of supporting academic excellence through sporting events, with the brand having awarded more than $13 million in tuition to deserving students since 2008.

“Tuition giveaways have been a rewarding part of the Dr Pepper mission for over a decade, and we are thrilled to continue this program with 23XI,” said Derek Dabrowski, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Dr Pepper. “We look forward to again providing deserving students with financial help as they pursue their dreams and shape the future of motorsports for years to come.”

“23XI Racing was founded with more in mind than just being competitive on the racetrack, and the Dr Pepper Tuition Program continues to be a key example of the impact our team and our partners are dedicated to making within the motorsports industry,” said 23XI President, Steve Lauletta. “Together with the support of Dr Pepper we have provided valuable financial assistance to students and significant job experience for interns through the SPEED Institute. We look forward to the opportunity to assist more students this year as 23XI and our partners continue to positively impact the motorsports industry.”

In 2021, the program’s inaugural year, more than 200 students from across the country applied for the available scholarships and the 23 finalists were notified of their award during the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in September.

This year, winners will be announced in May at the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Students interested in applying for the tuition program must be between 18 and 24 years old and pursuing a career in any the following fields: marketing, communications, human resources, finance, engineering, or trade disciplines in the automotive industry. Individuals meeting these qualifications can apply via a simple video submission process, sharing their story and explaining why they deserve a tuition award. Applications must be submitted by Friday, May 13, 2022.

For more information about the tuition program, including the Official Rules, please visit https://www.23xispeedinstitute.com/drpepper.

About Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the 23 flavors of Dr Pepper have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free, Cherry, Cream Soda and Zero Sugar varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand’s latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper at Facebook.com/DrPepper, Twitter.com/DrPepper, and Instagram.com/drpepper.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI Racing its first-ever victory. 23XI Racing expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD.

About 23XI Racing SPEED Institute

SPEED Institute is 23XI Racing’s educational and professional development initiative, launched in 2021. The initiative expands on the team’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in sports, specifically in the motorsports industry. 23XI Racing, along with its partners under the SPEED Institute program, will provide educational opportunities as well as diversity recruiting and professional development in the motorsports field.