Petty GMS Event Preview: Richmond Raceway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Dillon at Richmond Raceway:

Dillon has competed in seven NASCAR Cup Series events at Richmond Raceway, completing 99.4% of the laps competed. The North Carolina native has also participated in 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, earning two top-five and seven top-10 finishes.

Need Liners?: ChevyLiners.com will serve as primary partner on Dillon’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway. This marks the second consecutive week that the grey and mustard colors of Chevrolet Accessories have adorned the No. 42 machine. ﻿- About ChevyLiners.com: For ultimate interior protection, Premium All-Weather Floor Liners by Chevrolet Accessories are the solution. Offering precision coverage around interior trim, driver pedals, seat tracks, and door sills, they’re constructed of quality materials that provide optimum carpet and interior trim protection, isolating debris and moisture while remaining removable for cleaning.

From the Drivers Seat: You have five top-20 finishes in the first six races. How close are you to breaking into the top-10?

“We were a headlight away from being 10th at the Daytona 500 and finished 15th at Phoenix a couple weeks ago. Just over three months ago when we announced that we were going to be Petty GMS, if you would have told me that we started the first five of six races finishing every lap and not finishing outside the top-20, I would be satisfied. But like any competitor, you are always looking for the next best thing. My teammate, Erik Jones, has had really good speed. He’s been able to cash in a lot of stage points and have solid finishes, but we want that speed in our cars too. We need to get up inside the top-10 to grab stage points, which will help us as the year goes on. That is something that we can achieve and working towards. That’s the unsettledness in our stomachs that will keep us grinding to get better.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Jones at Richmond Raceway:

Jones has competed in nine NASCAR Cup Series races at Richmond Raceway, collecting a best finish of sixth in 2017. In addition, Jones has four starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, posting three top-five finishes.

Nutrition for the Brain: FOCUSfactor will serve as primary partner on Jones’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway. As the anchor sponsor on the No. 43 machine, FOCUSfactor’s blue and green colors will continue to be featured throughout the 2022 season.

Meet Jones: On Sunday, April 3 at 1:15 p.m. ET, Jones will visit the Trackside Live Stage in the Richmond Raceway Midway to chat with hosts Jose Castillo and Kim Coon. ﻿- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.

From the Drivers Seat: Six races, six different winners with smaller teams competing up front. Does that give you encouragement at Petty GMS?

“It does for sure. I think we’ve seen the parity right from the start of the season. There are different cars, different drivers, different teams running up front. We’ve been fortunate enough to be a part of that and having some strong runs. Our expectations are high at this point. We all feel like we can win races and we’ve had cars that can win races this year already. If we continue to bring that speed to the track, it will happen. But putting these races together isn’t easy. It’s not easy to win a Cup race at all. We have to keep pushing and working hard to put it all together. Winning and playoffs are definitely in our sights and definitely where our goals are for the rest of this season.”

