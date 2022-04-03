Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Las Vegas Qualifying Report — 4.2.22

TOP FUEL TOYOTAS POISED IN TIGHT FIELD FOR LAS VEGAS FOUR-WIDE NATIONALS
GR Supra Funny Cars of DeJoria and Todd Post Top-10 Qualifying Effort
LAS VEGAS (April 2, 2022) – NHRA takes to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday for the first four-wide event of the 2022 season. Toyota Top Fuel dragsters all qualified within six one-hundreths of a second to each other while the GR Supra Funny Cars qualified top-10.
Toyota Post-Qualifying Recap
NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series
The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Race 4 of 22
TOYOTA TOP FUEL QUALIFYING POSITIONS
|Name
|Car
|Qualifying Position
|First Round Opponent
|Mike Salinas3.722
|Top Fuel Dragster*
|1
|A. BrownT. Schumacher
|Justin Ashley3.748
|Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster
|4
|C. MillicanA. ProckJ. Maroney
|Doug Kalitta3.759
|Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster
|6
|L. PruettS. LangdonR. Passey
|Steve Torrence3.761
|Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster
|7
|B. ForceJ. HartC. Ferre
|Antron Brown3.762
|Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster
|8
|M. SalinasT. Schumacher
|Shawn Langdon3.808
|DHL Toyota Top Fuel Dragster
|11
|L. PruettD. KalittaR. Passey
(*non-Toyota driver)
TOYOTA FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING POSITIONS
|Name
|Car
|Qualifying Position
|First Round Opponent
|Ron Capps3.883
|NAPA Funny Car*
|1
|J. CampbellT. WilkersonJ. Todd
|J.R. Todd3.943
|DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car
|9
|R. CappsJ. CampbellT. Wilkerson
|Alexis DeJoria3.958
|Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car
|10
|J. ForceB. BodeC. Pedregon
(*non-Toyota driver)