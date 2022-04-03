Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Las Vegas Qualifying Report — 4.2.22

TOP FUEL TOYOTAS POISED IN TIGHT FIELD FOR LAS VEGAS FOUR-WIDE NATIONALS

GR Supra Funny Cars of DeJoria and Todd Post Top-10 Qualifying Effort

LAS VEGAS (April 2, 2022) – NHRA takes to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday for the first four-wide event of the 2022 season. Toyota Top Fuel dragsters all qualified within six one-hundreths of a second to each other while the GR Supra Funny Cars qualified top-10.

Toyota Post-Qualifying Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race 4 of 22

TOYOTA TOP FUEL QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Mike Salinas3.722 Top Fuel Dragster* 1 A. BrownT. Schumacher Justin Ashley3.748 Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 4 C. MillicanA. ProckJ. Maroney Doug Kalitta3.759 Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 6 L. PruettS. LangdonR. Passey Steve Torrence3.761 Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 7 B. ForceJ. HartC. Ferre Antron Brown3.762 Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 8 M. SalinasT. Schumacher Shawn Langdon3.808 DHL Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 11 L. PruettD. KalittaR. Passey

(*non-Toyota driver)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Ron Capps3.883 NAPA Funny Car* 1 J. CampbellT. WilkersonJ. Todd J.R. Todd3.943 DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 9 R. CappsJ. CampbellT. Wilkerson Alexis DeJoria3.958 Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 10 J. ForceB. BodeC. Pedregon

(*non-Toyota driver)