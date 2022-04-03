Search
Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Las Vegas Qualifying Report — 4.2.22

By Official Release
0

TOP FUEL TOYOTAS POISED IN TIGHT FIELD FOR LAS VEGAS FOUR-WIDE NATIONALS
GR Supra Funny Cars of DeJoria and Todd Post Top-10 Qualifying Effort

LAS VEGAS (April 2, 2022) – NHRA takes to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday for the first four-wide event of the 2022 season. Toyota Top Fuel dragsters all qualified within six one-hundreths of a second to each other while the GR Supra Funny Cars qualified top-10.

Toyota Post-Qualifying Recap
NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series
The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Race 4 of 22

TOYOTA TOP FUEL QUALIFYING POSITIONS

NameCarQualifying PositionFirst Round Opponent
Mike Salinas3.722Top Fuel Dragster*1A. BrownT. Schumacher
Justin Ashley3.748 Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster4C. MillicanA. ProckJ. Maroney
Doug Kalitta3.759Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster6L. PruettS. LangdonR. Passey
Steve Torrence3.761Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster7B. ForceJ. HartC. Ferre
Antron Brown3.762Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster8M. SalinasT. Schumacher
Shawn Langdon3.808DHL Toyota Top Fuel Dragster11L. PruettD. KalittaR. Passey

(*non-Toyota driver)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING POSITIONS

NameCarQualifying PositionFirst Round Opponent
Ron Capps3.883NAPA Funny Car*1J. CampbellT. WilkersonJ. Todd
J.R. Todd3.943DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car9R. CappsJ. CampbellT. Wilkerson
Alexis DeJoria3.958Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car10J. ForceB. BodeC. Pedregon

(*non-Toyota driver)



Official Release
