Keselowski Earns Stage Points, Finishes 13th at Richmond

Two-Time Richmond Winner Wheels Violet Defense Ford to Solid Finish

RICHMOND, Va. (April 3, 2022) – Brad Keselowski put himself inside the top-10 in each of the first two stages Sunday afternoon at Richmond Raceway to earn stage points, before going on to finish 13th in the Violet Defense Ford.

The 400-lap race saw a majority of green-flag stops with only three natural cautions. Keselowski began the day from the 19th position after Saturday’s qualifying session, but he quickly moved his way forward just 50 laps into Sunday’s action.

The Michigan native quickly picked off multiple positions in the opening laps, ultimately driving inside the top-10 for a ninth-place finish to end stage one. Stage two ran caution-free with a pair of stops under green, as the Violet Defense team kept Keselowski in contention through the long green-flag run, allowing him to go on to finish 10th.

Stage three did see a pair of yellow flags, one of which Keselowski hit pit road under, but the final 140 laps ran all green as varying pit cycles played out with the No. 6 team ultimately crossing the line 13th.

The No. 6 team returns to action next weekend at Martinsville Speedway. Race coverage Saturday night is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.